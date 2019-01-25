Teacher and coach Ted Webb mourned by Cowichan Valley

Ted Webb, an admired teacher and coach at Cowichan Secondary School for more than three decades, will be mourned this weekend after his death at the age of 69 just before Christmas following a three-year battle with myotonic dystrophy.

A natural athlete in many sports, including basketball, football and volleyball, Webb taught at Cow High from 1975 to 2009 and coached volleyball and basketball. His high school basketball teams were competitive for more than 20 years, and he also created a successful summer camp program and development programs with the Duncan Basketball Association and at the middle school level.

On the ice, Webb was a charter member of the 1984 Cowichan Valley Ol’ Hustlers Oldtimers Hockey Club, which has since raised more than $60,000 for a variety of community causes, including therapeutic riding at Providence Farm and the ALS Society.

Webb was also a member of the North Cowichan/Duncan Sports Wall of Fame Committee from its creation in 2008 until his health forced him to step down in 2018.

“Ted was my teacher, coach, mentor, teammate and then just a wonderful person to have as a friend,” said Ernie Mansueti, North Cowichan’s director of parks, forestry and recreation. “He was one of those special people that touched many lives along the way and will be sorely missed by our community.”

Webb grew up in the Cowichan Valley and attended the University of Victoria. He started his teaching career in Kitimat before returning to the Cowichan Valley. As a gym teacher, his mustachioed resemblance to actor Tom Selleck earned him the nickname “Magnum P.E.”

Webb is survived by his wife Antoinette, sons Tony and Geoffrey and daughter Caitlin and their families, and his sister Irene. A celebration of Webb’s life will take place at the Cowichan Exhibition’s Mellor Hall this Sunday (Jan. 27) at 1 p.m.