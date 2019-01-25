Teacher and coach Ted Webb mourned by Cowichan Valley

Memorial for popular teacher set for this Sunday

Ted Webb, an admired teacher and coach at Cowichan Secondary School for more than three decades, will be mourned this weekend after his death at the age of 69 just before Christmas following a three-year battle with myotonic dystrophy.

A natural athlete in many sports, including basketball, football and volleyball, Webb taught at Cow High from 1975 to 2009 and coached volleyball and basketball. His high school basketball teams were competitive for more than 20 years, and he also created a successful summer camp program and development programs with the Duncan Basketball Association and at the middle school level.

On the ice, Webb was a charter member of the 1984 Cowichan Valley Ol’ Hustlers Oldtimers Hockey Club, which has since raised more than $60,000 for a variety of community causes, including therapeutic riding at Providence Farm and the ALS Society.

Webb was also a member of the North Cowichan/Duncan Sports Wall of Fame Committee from its creation in 2008 until his health forced him to step down in 2018.

“Ted was my teacher, coach, mentor, teammate and then just a wonderful person to have as a friend,” said Ernie Mansueti, North Cowichan’s director of parks, forestry and recreation. “He was one of those special people that touched many lives along the way and will be sorely missed by our community.”

Webb grew up in the Cowichan Valley and attended the University of Victoria. He started his teaching career in Kitimat before returning to the Cowichan Valley. As a gym teacher, his mustachioed resemblance to actor Tom Selleck earned him the nickname “Magnum P.E.”

Webb is survived by his wife Antoinette, sons Tony and Geoffrey and daughter Caitlin and their families, and his sister Irene. A celebration of Webb’s life will take place at the Cowichan Exhibition’s Mellor Hall this Sunday (Jan. 27) at 1 p.m.

Previous story
Showcase Skating
Next story
B.C.’s Cassie Sharpe wins X Games gold in women’s ski superpipe

Just Posted

Governmental delays frustrate Island Corridor Foundation head

Larry Stevenson says ongoing studies taking too long

Theo, the 800-lb. pig, takes ferry to new home in Duncan

Theodore is going to live at A Home for Hooves Farm Sanctuary

Sold-out house set to enjoy some Tafelmusik by Bach at Mill Bay

The T. Gil Bunch Centre will resound to a huge variety of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach

Dreamy and passionate, Elaine Lakeman’s singing is sure to please in Crofton

She’s making her first ever appearance at Pat’s House of Jazz in Crofton this Sunday

Wrestlers up to the challenge at Campbell River Invitational

Cowichan grapplers among most outstanding at big meet

MARS seeing influx of sick, injured eagles from north part of Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Factors for increase in eagle cases can be anything from lead poisoning to vehicle strikes

Coming up in Cowichan: Learn about epilepsy; Maple Syrup Festival

Two educational events on epilepsy Vancouver Island University and the Duncan branch… Continue reading

UPDATED: Christy Clark told Liberals MLAs to fire non-partisan constituency workers, Speaker says

Former constituency assistant says Darryl Plecas returned from pre-election meeting ‘very upset’

Book donated to University of Victoria reveals forgotten letter from Stephen Hawking

First-edition Hawking book yields personalized letter to UVic prof

Strathcona Regional District board passes bottled water resolution for AVICC meeting

Wording asks province to cease bulk water bottling in Island, Coastal Communities

Women accused of stealing from B.C. hospice scheduled to plead guilty

A woman accused of bilking the hospice association of thousands of dollars made a court appearance.

Prince Rupert cleared to end boil water notice

City has downgraded from boil water notice to a water quality advisory after six weeks

B.C. reporter charged with violating court-ordered publication ban

Castanet’s Nicholas Johansen accused of publishing banned information in court case

Memos: Facebook allowed ‘friendly fraud’ to profit from kids

The lawsuit, filed California, centred on allegations that Facebook knowingly milked teenagers

Most Read