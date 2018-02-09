T-Birds third at junior girls qualifier

Jessa Michieli passes to teammate Eden Funk (2) during the bronze medal game at the junior girls provincial qualifying tournament Cowichan hosted last month. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Cowichan Secondary Thunderbirds continued their quest for a berth in the B.C. junior girls basketball championships as hosts of a provincial qualifier late last month, but ended up settling for a third-place finish.

The T-Birds had a bye through the first round, then lost 63-50 to Fraser Heights in the semis before beating Oak Bay 42-30 in the bronze-medal game.

Mackenzie Hall led the way against Fraser Heights with 16 points, while Alyssa Klotz had 14 and Jessica Castle added six. Against Oak Bay, Tayah Poole scored 11, while Klotz, Eden Funk and Mackenzie Hall each had six.

The Cow High junior girls won the Mid Island championship last weekend, and can still qualify for provincials by finishing in the top three at the Island Championships next weekend.

On the same weekend the junior girls hosted their tournament, the Cowichan Secondary junior boys also held a tournament at home, coming seventh after a win over Dover Bay in the seventh/eighth game.