Hannah Geldenhuys and Emma Dewit hoist the Most Sportsmanlike Team trophy at the Island AAA girls basketball championships last weekend. (Submitted)

T-Birds score big honours at Island AAA championships

Cowichan Secondary School’s senior girls basketball team narrowly missed a chance to play at the provincial championship, but still walked away from the Island AAA championships with some impressive hardware.

The Thunderbirds finished fourth in the Island tournament at Claremont, which wrapped up on Saturday. They were also named the Most Sportsmanlike Team, while co-captains Emma Dewit and Jazmine Charles were selected as all-stars.

The top two teams, Oak Bay and Claremont, advanced directly to provincials, while third-place Nanaimo District earned a chance at a wildcard berth by beating Cowichan in the battle for bronze.

“We are very proud of our girls for going 2-2 at Islands and finishing in the Final Four,” said Wendy Charles, who coached the T-Birds along with Val Chambers. “Last year we were excited to make it to Islands, and this year, coming away with two wins confirmed that we belong there, and are improving each season.”

Cowichan opened the tournament with a 43-36 win in a defensive battle with Stelly’s. Dewit poured in a game-high 25 points and Charles added 13, while Joelle Antufeaff had 13 rebounds and Julia Cutt had four blocks.

That set up a semifinal duel with Oak Bay, which Cowichan lost 76-30. Dewit again led the way with 18 points.

“We missed a lot in the offensive end, only scoring 9 nine points in the first half,” coach Charles said. “In the second half we scored 21 points to their 27, but it wasn’t enough to bring us back into the game.”

Dewit again scored 18 and Julianna McKinnon had 13 points and 14 rebounds as Cowichan beat Belmont 49-25 in the crossover draw to get into the third-place game.

For third, Cowichan had to play NDSS, who had defeated them 75-30 in the North Island final. The result was the same this time, although the 77-48 final score was significantly closer. Dewit once again led the way with 24 points, while Charles nailed four three-pointers on her way to 14 points. Cutt recorded another four blocks.

Dewit was named to the first all-star team, and Charles was named to the second team, and the entire team was recognized for fair play.

“This is an amazing group of girls and we could not be more proud,” Wendy Charles said. “All season they played with intensity and integrity, so it was nice to see them recognized not only for their basketball talents, but for their sincere character as well.”

Dewit is one of eight graduating girls from the 10-player roster, joined by Antufeaff, Cutt, Julianna and Amanda McKinnon, Erin Harris, Gabby Larminay and Hannah Geldenhuys, but Returning players Jazmine Charles and Kaylee Trent will be joined next year by several players from the Cowichan junior girls team, who have qualified for their provincial tournament.

Previous story
Inside the Olympic performance of the Island’s Teal Harle

Just Posted

Foot found near Victoria belonged to missing Washington man

No foul play suspected in death of Stanley Okumoto, 79

Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

NDP details plan on ending pension theft at Ladysmith town hall

MP Scott Duvall discusses private member’s bill with mid-Island residents

Kehar Garry Sangha back in court

Sangha alleged to have held and beaten a woman over a three-day period.

Lake Cowichan police, town, firefighters working on squatter problem

Derelict or boarded up buildings are leading officials to take a team approach to solutions

Is more snow on the way?

Last weekend’s west Cowichan dump is still on the ground. Are you ready for more?

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

Two Haida men detained for crossing U.S.-Canada border

Edenshaw and Frisby travelled from Alaska to Prince Rupert for the All Native Basketball Tournament

Alberta takes out full-page ads in B.C. over strained relationship

It’s the latest move between the two provinces over progress on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

B.C. teacher suspended over allegedly using N-word in worksheets

Trafalgar Elementary teacher under investigation by Vancouver School Board

Toddler swept away in Ontario floods

Toddler missing as flooding forces thousands from their homes in Ontario

Inside the Olympic performance of the Island’s Teal Harle

Islander finishes fifth in Olympic Men’s Slopestyle final in Pyeong Chang

BC BUDGET: New money helps seniors’ care shortage

Job stability for care aides key to recruitment, union leader says

Mixed messages on B.C.’s efforts to cool hot housing market

Economist says undersupply of homes in Metro Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna will keep prices high

Most Read