T-Birds need your vote

Time is ticking down to vote for the Cowichan Secondary Thunderbirds in the BC Hockey #ThanksTeam contest.

The T-Birds can win a $350 gift certificate for a year-end party at Boston Pizza.

The contest wraps up on April 10, but fans of the team can vote once a day until then.

This was the second year for the high school program, which includes senior and junior boys teams and a girls team. The T-Birds, and head coach Mike Moroz in particular, have led the push for an Island-wide high school league, which received approval from BC Hockey earlier this year and will get underway next fall.

All three teams participated in Brentwood College School’s Ross Cup Tournament earlier this year, which included female teams for the first time ever.

To vote, visit http://bchockey.thanksteam.co/All-Entries and scroll to the Cowichan Secondary Ice Hockey Thunderbirds.