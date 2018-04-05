T-Birds need your vote

Vote for Cowichan Secondary in BC Hockey contest

Time is ticking down to vote for the Cowichan Secondary Thunderbirds in the BC Hockey #ThanksTeam contest.

The T-Birds can win a $350 gift certificate for a year-end party at Boston Pizza.

The contest wraps up on April 10, but fans of the team can vote once a day until then.

This was the second year for the high school program, which includes senior and junior boys teams and a girls team. The T-Birds, and head coach Mike Moroz in particular, have led the push for an Island-wide high school league, which received approval from BC Hockey earlier this year and will get underway next fall.

All three teams participated in Brentwood College School’s Ross Cup Tournament earlier this year, which included female teams for the first time ever.

To vote, visit http://bchockey.thanksteam.co/All-Entries and scroll to the Cowichan Secondary Ice Hockey Thunderbirds.

Previous story
B.C. golfer flirts with top spot at Masters
Next story
Peewee Capitals in tough at provincials

Just Posted

Ladysmith RCMP member nearly hit by fleeing stolen vehicle

Tense moments during routine patrol off Shell Beach Road

Peewee Capitals in tough at provincials

Cowichan ends up in a difficult pool

T-Birds need your vote

Vote for Cowichan Secondary in BC Hockey contest

Prepare for traffic flow changes on the Malahat

Shifting lanes and temporary lane markers along the Trans Canada Highway

Referendum on amalgamation set for June 23

Voters to decide on joining Duncan and North Cowichan

Trudeau says Trans Mountain pipeline will go through

Prime Minister tells British Columbians that Canada is building a strong economy and being responsible to the environment

Deadline near for CVAC art show registrations

It’s a popular show and sale so it you want to take part, you have just a couple of days to register

B.C. golfer flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in third-place tie as first round comes to close at Augusta National.

B.C. invests $7.8M into wood exports, technology

Forestry minister said expanding exports to Asia was key

A doggone Disney day

Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

Health Canada recalls plush bunnies sold at Dollar Tree

Approximately 41,000 units were sold at stores in Canada.

B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

The Victoria-based tech firm Aggregate IQ is facing accusations it influenced the Brexit vote

B.C. government releases advisory council report on finfish aquaculture

Moratorium on new fish farm tenures will remain while government reviews report’s recommendations

Trump directs troops deployed to border

Trump signed a proclamation directing the deployment of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border

Most Read