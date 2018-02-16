Cow High’s Pablo de Garaizabal Rafiq drives to the net during the T-Birds’ 58-46 loss to NDSS on Tuesday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

T-Birds in the thick of playoffs

Cowichan girls and boys have different views of their results

Cowichan Secondary School’s senior girls and boys basketball teams have experienced different fortunes in their North Island championship tournaments.

While the girls team accomplished exactly what they wanted at their North Island tournament last weekend and locked up a berth in Islands, the boys struggled in their North Islands opener on Tuesday.

After finishing second in league play, the Cow High girls opened their tournament last Friday against third-seeded Dover Bay, winning 49-40 to secure one of two North Island spots in the Island championships. Jazmine Charles led Cowichan with 15 points, Emma Dewit added 13, and Julia Cutt had nine, and Joelle Antufeaff grabbed nine rebounds. Gabby Larminay played her best game of the season, compiling six points, five rebounds and three steals, as well as several jump-ball possessions that proved vital in the victory.

That led to a matchup with the tournament host, top-seeded Nanaimo District. Cowichan lost 75-30 to finish second overall.

“They have many talented players and a deep bench, and we knew that game would be tough,” Thunderbirds coach Wendy Charles said. “Honestly, our focus all week was the Dover game and we are thrilled with the result.”

The T-Birds will face South Island third seed Stelly’s to begin the Island tournament.

“They are well coached and we will have our work cut out for us,” Charles said. “But we are up for the challenge.”

The Cow High boys team opened their North Island tournament with a 58-46 loss at home against NDSS on Tuesday. All three North Island teams will advance to Islands — which Cowichan is also hosting — but the T-Birds were still hoping for a better showing.

“NDSS has a talented back court,” Cowichan head coach Casey Parsons said. “We did a good job of limiting the scoring generated by their main guards but we weren’t able to secure defensive rebounds, and it allowed them a ton of second- and third-chance opportunities. In the end, they played harder than we did, and they deserved the win.”

The T-Birds will host Dover Bay in their final North Island game this Saturday at 7 p.m.

