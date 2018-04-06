Stobbe leads Dynamics at Twisters Invitational

The Duncan Dynamics contingent to the Twisters Invitational: coach Anna Mataganova, Tahara Brown, Gabrielle Austin, Brooklyn Stobbe, Sarah Carson, coach Olga Mataganova. Missing is Nirva Megevand. (Submitted)

Brooklyn Stobbe won two medals and received a special award as the Duncan Dynamics Gymnastics Club sent five athletes to the Twisters Invitational in Abbotsford on March 23-25.

Stobbe won gold on beam and bronze on floor in the JO 8 2005 division. Along with coach Anna Mataganova, Stobbe also received the award for Best Choreography on Beam out of 81 gymnasts.

Sarah Carson won gold on floor in the JO 7 2000-2003 division, and Tahara Brown took bronze on beam in the JO 8 2003 group.

Also representing the Dynamics in Abbotsford were Nirva Megevand, who placed sixth on vault and ninth on bars in JO 4, and Gabrielle Austin, who was seventh on vault and ninth on bars in JO 8 2000-2002.

The Dynamics are preparing to host their own meet, the Orca Invitational, on April 21 and 22.