Steve Nash has tweeted in support of fired Pitt Meadows coach Rich Goulet.

Steve Nash headed to Hoop Hall, basketball’s hall of fame

SMUS grad was twice named NBA MVP

Victoria’s Steve Nash will become a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, according to reports.

Speculation is unofficial but widely reported online.

Nash is a first-time hall-of-fame finalist. Grant Hill and Jason Kidd have been noted as the two joining Nash in the Springfield, MA.

NBA.com said the class of 2018 will officially be announced on Saturday (March 31) in San Antonio prior to the NCAA Men’s Final Four. A finalist needs 18 of 24 votes from the Honors Committee for election into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The Class of 2018 will be enshrined during festivities in Springfield, Massachusetts, the birthplace of basketball, September 6-8, 2018.

Born in South Africa and raised in Saanich, Nash attended Arbutus middle school, Mount Douglas secondary and Saint Michaels University School. He won the provincial basketball championship with SMUS in 1992 and went on to play for Santa Clara in the NCAA from 1992 to 1996, where he was twice-named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year twice (1995 and 1996).

From NBA.com: Nash played in the NBA for 19 years, earning MVP honors twice (2005, 2006). An eight-time NBA All-Star (2002-2003, 2005-2008, 2010, 2012), Nash is also a three-time All-NBA First Team member (2005-2007). After leading the NBA in Assists Per Game for five seasons (2005-2007, 2010, 2011), he is ranked third in all-time assists. Nash holds the NBA record for highest career free throw percentage (.904) and had four seasons in which he compiled a shooting percentage at or above 50 per cent for field goals, 40 per cent for three-pointers, and 90 per cent for free throws during the entire NBA regular season, the most of any player in the history of the league.

Camp with Bighill a big success again

