Shawnigan’s Milena Jojic battles her way to the net during the game that decided the champion of the Shawnigan Invitational Stag Classic on Saturday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Stag Classic final goes to the wire

Cowichan Secondary School got past Shawnigan Lake School in the last game of the round-robin to finish atop the standings at the Shawnigan Invitational Stag Classic last weekend.

The Thunderbirds beat second-place Shawnigan 52-48 on Saturday afternoon as the tournament wrapped up. Kwalikum placed third, and Brentwood College finished fourth.

“All six games of the tournament were very competitive,” Shawnigan head coach Darrin Austin commented.

Milena Jojic was Shawnigan’s top player over the weekend, posting 30 points against Kwalikum, 28 against Brentwood and 25 against Cowichan.

Next up for Shawnigan and Brentwood are the AA South Island Championships, hosted by Lambrick Park Secondary in Saanich this Thursday to Saturday.

