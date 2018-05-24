Sports in brief

Big rugby games at Piggy Park, Thunder play home opener

Big games at Piggy Park

Some of B.C.’s best rugby players will be in action at Piggy Park this Saturday as the Cowichan Rugby Football Club plays host to the Dunbar Keg and McKechnie Cup finals.

The Dunbar Keg final at 1 p.m. will see U23 men’s teams representing the Vancouver Island Rugby Union and Vancouver Rugby Union square off for provincial bragging rights.

Following that match, at 2:45 p.m., the senior men’s all-star teams from the Island and Lower Mainland will battle for the McKechnie Cup.

Thunder come home

The Cowichan Valley Thunder will play their first home game of the junior B Tier 2 box lacrosse season this Saturday at 3 p.m. when they host the Campbell River Ravens at Kerry Park Arena.

The Thunder are off to a strong start this season, with two wins and a tie, including a 16-3 victory over the Nanaimo Timbermen on Wednesday night. The Ravens are 2-2 so far this year.

All minor lacrosse players and kids under 12 get in free. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors.

Brentwood gets a shot at AA girls provincials

