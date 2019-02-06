Coach Darian Achurch called Ashley Stultz his team’s best player in a 5-1 win over Gorge Masters on Sunday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Soccer’s Year of the Cougar continues

Cowichan over-30 team remains unbeaten in 2019

The Year of the Cougar continued on Sunday as the Cowichan Cougars over-30A women’s soccer team dismantled Gorge Masters to remain unbeaten in 2019.

The Cougars won 5-1 over the former powerhouse team in freezing conditions at Evans Park.

“This was definitely the coldest game I have ever seen,” dedicated Cougars fan Madeleine Bayley said. “I can’t believe they are playing in this!”

Stacey de Lusignan opened the scoring on a penalty shot after Jenna Waddy was brought down in the box, and Ashley Stultz made good on an individual effort to make it 2-0 shortly after.

“I would say she was the best player out there today,” coach Darian Achurch remarked. “Ashley had a fantastic game in midfield, generating multiple chances on offence while not allowing Gorge to create anything through the middle.”

De Lusignan scored again early in the second half to make it 3-0, before Gorge finally broke Cowichan keeper Sara Tweten’s shutout bid from a scramble off a corner kick. Refusing to let Gorge build any momentum from that goal, the Cougars countered with another of their own when Claudette Grimshaw sent a shot into the top corner. Another goal by Waddy rounded out the scoring and got the players out of the snow.

The Cougars have a two-week break before they visit Gorge United to open Stephanie Shergold Cup play on Feb. 24.

Cowichan’s Div. 2 women’s soccer team had their game against Lakehill Reds postponed this past weekend. They are scheduled to host Saltspring United this coming Sunday at noon.

Previous story
Wild hockey brawl leads to suspensions of 15 players, both head coaches

Just Posted

Soccer’s Year of the Cougar continues

Cowichan over-30 team remains unbeaten in 2019

Police looking for witnesses after crash snarls traffic at Trunk and Lakes

A possible drunk driver plus a busy intersection equals two hours of disruption for motorists

Kaelin Leddy paces Red Arrow with three goals

Cowichan crushes JDF Pilgrims 7-0

VIDEO: Job creation scene is changing in the Valley: Melmock tells Lake Cowichan council

Most jobs are in retail and health care but these are not higher paying sectors

Spike in property crimes in Lake Cowichan

Victims should call police

‘Sesame Street’ celebrates 50th anniversary

New primetime TV episode, several other campaigns to ring in its Golden anniversary

Dog killed by three wolves near Prince Rupert

B.C. Conservation Officers urging caution after incident in Port Edward

Wild hockey brawl leads to suspensions of 15 players, both head coaches

Members of the Acadia Axemen and St. Francis Xavier X-Men fought during a game in Wolfville, N.S.

Paul Dewar, former NDP foreign-affairs critic, dies of cancer

Dewar was 56-years-old

ICBC lowball injury offers aren’t driving up court costs, ministry says

B.C. auto insurance monopoly struggling with rising legal, settlement costs

‘Canada’s newest iconic landmark’ proposed to spiral skyward in Squamish

Pending approvals, the structure would be the first of its kind in North America

B.C. political parties profiling with voters’ personal information

Consent needed for social media ‘scraping,’ privacy commissioner says

Picky eater or health problem? B.C. doctor talks about an unfamiliar disorder

Children with ARFID avoid certain foods based on their appearance, brand, smell and texture

OD patients given medicine at Vancouver ER as part of unique program

Patients get a three-day supply of Suboxone and easy-to-understand instructions from a nurse

Most Read