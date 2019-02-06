Soccer’s Year of the Cougar continues

Coach Darian Achurch called Ashley Stultz his team’s best player in a 5-1 win over Gorge Masters on Sunday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Year of the Cougar continued on Sunday as the Cowichan Cougars over-30A women’s soccer team dismantled Gorge Masters to remain unbeaten in 2019.

The Cougars won 5-1 over the former powerhouse team in freezing conditions at Evans Park.

“This was definitely the coldest game I have ever seen,” dedicated Cougars fan Madeleine Bayley said. “I can’t believe they are playing in this!”

Stacey de Lusignan opened the scoring on a penalty shot after Jenna Waddy was brought down in the box, and Ashley Stultz made good on an individual effort to make it 2-0 shortly after.

“I would say she was the best player out there today,” coach Darian Achurch remarked. “Ashley had a fantastic game in midfield, generating multiple chances on offence while not allowing Gorge to create anything through the middle.”

De Lusignan scored again early in the second half to make it 3-0, before Gorge finally broke Cowichan keeper Sara Tweten’s shutout bid from a scramble off a corner kick. Refusing to let Gorge build any momentum from that goal, the Cougars countered with another of their own when Claudette Grimshaw sent a shot into the top corner. Another goal by Waddy rounded out the scoring and got the players out of the snow.

The Cougars have a two-week break before they visit Gorge United to open Stephanie Shergold Cup play on Feb. 24.

Cowichan’s Div. 2 women’s soccer team had their game against Lakehill Reds postponed this past weekend. They are scheduled to host Saltspring United this coming Sunday at noon.