Austyn Woodward of the Duncan Skating Club performs her Star 3 routine in the Cowichan Valley Showcase skating exhibition at the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena. (Photo by Don Bodger/Chemainus Valley Courier)

Showcase Skating

Duncan Skating Club members display their talents in Lake Cowichan

Don Bodger

The Courier

Duncan Skating Club members display their talents in Lake Cowichan

 

Kiera Klymchuk of the Duncan Skating Club performs her Interpretive routine in the Cowichan Valley Showcase skating exhibition at the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena. (Photo by Don Bodger/Chemainus Valley Courier)

Lyla de Leeuw of the Duncan Skating Club performs her Star 3 routine in the Cowichan Valley Showcase skating exhibition at the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena. (Photo by Don Bodger/Chemainus Valley Courier)

Raleigh Rodney of the Duncan Skating Club performs her Star 3 routine in the Cowichan Valley Showcase skating exhibition at the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena. (Photo by Don Bodger/Chemainus Valley Courier)

Sophia Ryan of the Duncan Skating Club performs her Interpretive routine in the Cowichan Valley Showcase skating exhibition at the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena. (Photo by Don Bodger/Chemainus Valley Courier)

Stephanie Hleck of the Duncan Skating Club performs her Interpretive routine in the Cowichan Valley Showcase skating exhibition at the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena. (Photo by Don Bodger/Chemainus Valley Courier)

Previous story
NFL says concussions down 29 per cent in regular season
Next story
Canadian Cassie Sharpe wins X Games gold in women’s ski superpipe

Just Posted

Absolute discharge for Cowichan grow house renter charged after chance encounter with police

A chance interaction on a rural Cowichan Valley road in December 2016… Continue reading

North Cowichan looks to update regulations on marijuana production

Council considers allowing recreational pot production in industrial zones, ALR

Editorial: Downtown Duncan facing crime, drugs, littering epidemic; we must all be part of the solution

There are more of us than there are of those creating the problems.

Lake Flashback: One couple was lucky, but other folks were struggling in this week years ago at the Lake

Feels like a million, high school confidential, tough but survivable times for forest co-op

Positive prognosis for poisoned Cowichan Valley eagles

Six birds should be ready to go home soon; investigation continues

VIDEO: Carcass pits making bear problem worse in southeastern B.C.

“Getting those carcasses off the landscape should improve human and bear safety.” - Clayton Lamb

Coming up in Cowichan: Learn about epilepsy; Maple Syrup Festival

Two educational events on epilepsy Vancouver Island University and the Duncan branch… Continue reading

Canadian Cassie Sharpe wins X Games gold in women’s ski superpipe

Sharpe is a now a three-time X Games medallist, having won bronze in Aspen in her successful 2018 season and gold in 2016 at Oslo

Australia’s heatwave reaches nearly 50 degrees

Power load sharing began with 30,000 households and businesses being switched off for up to two hours

Arrests made in national security investigation in Ontario

RCMP are expected to give an update today and say there’s no immediate threat to public safety

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended 6 months

Ellard and several other teens swarmed and beat 14-year-old Reena Virk who later died in 1997

Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

B.C. brewery evacuated due to suspected ammonia leak

Creston Fire Rescue personnel and equipment are on site.

This year’s flu vaccine is way more effective than last year

BC Centre for Disease Control says analysis shows shot has 91 per cent efficacy against H1N1 in kids

Most Read