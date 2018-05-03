Shawnigan beats T-Birds in rugby rematch

After a tight battle a week earlier, Cowichan Secondary School and Shawnigan Lake School’s senior girls rugby teams played another close match last Friday,

Shawnigan prevailed once again by a 21-7 score, but Cowichan was able to keep it interesting, although the T-Birds didn’t get on the board until Megan Lewis crashed over the line at the final whistle, with Kaitlyn Crichton slotting the conversion.

“It was back and forth with some great hits, and long runs from both sides,” Cowichan coach Sherry Spence said.

The Cowichan XV sides will take this week off while some of the players compete at the Island sevens tournament at Brentwood College School this Friday and Saturday, with the goal of a top-four finish that would qualify them for the provincial championships, also at Brentwood, the following weekend.