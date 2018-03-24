Bristine Gibbons looks to offload the ball during Cowichan’s 39-36 loss to Nanaimo at Piggie Park last Saturday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Rugby women return to action

Cowichan falls just short in first home game since November

Due mostly to a lack of players, but also in part to cancellations by other teams, it had been a long time since the Cowichan Rugby Football Club’s women’s rugby team played a match.

But when the team took to the Piggie Park pitch on Saturday for its first home game since November, they didn’t look out of practice at all.

“[We’ve been] struggling with numbers this season,” said Cowichan player Sherry Spence, who remains heavily involved with the team despite being sidelined with a knee injury. “This was one of our first games in a while, so it was nice to get out and put what we have been practising into play.”

Cowichan held the lead as time ticked down, but a missed pass was picked up by Nanaimo’s captain, who ran the ball over in the final second of play to give her team a 39-36 victory.

Carolyn Gudmundseth scored four tries for Cowichan, and Tyson Beukeboom and Rikki Wylie had one each. Beukeboom also slotted four conversions.

The next game on Cowichan’s schedule is a road date with Simon Fraser University on April 7.

