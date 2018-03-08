Rugby players headed to Hong Kong

Three players with ties to Cowichan Valley rugby programs are among 28 from across Canada set to tour Hong Kong with the national U18 side later this month.

Mill Bay’s Matthew McDougall-Percillier, who plays for the Cowichan Rugby Football Club and Brentwood College, will be joined on the national team by James Macdonald, a Surrey product who plays for the CRFC and Shawnigan Lake School, and Dean Mason, a Regina native and Shawnigan student.

This will be Mason’s second tour with the Canadian U18 team after travelling to France last year. Matthew McDougall-Percillier is the second member of his family to play for the national U18 side, following in the footsteps of his brother, William, who was also on the tour to France and played on the U20 national team at the 2017 Junior World Rugby Trophy tournament.

Canada’s tour of Hong Kong will include games on March 23, 27 and 31.

