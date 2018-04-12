Rough start for Lumberjacks

The Cowichan Valley Lumberjacks got off to a rough start in their first rugby season together.

Representing the entirety of School District 79, the Lumberjacks faced Ladysmith on Monday, and lost by a 78-0 margin.

“That was a tough match as we continue to try to rebuild a team,” coach Tom Fogarty said. “We have a very young and inexperienced team with a ton of heart. We will continue to work on our areas of weakness, particularly our defensive structure and tackling. The boys are committed to improving, and with the majority of our team being in Grade 10, this season will be a steep learning curve as they grow and learn the game.

“If they stick with it they will reap the rewards as they gain more experience and become battle hardened athletes.”

The Lumberjacks are in Victoria this week for Claremont Secondary’s ScrumFest tournament, with three games scheduled.

“Hopefully we can take positive steps to improving and finding some success as we continue to gel as a team,” Fogarty said.