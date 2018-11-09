Playing in her first rugby game ever, Cowichan’s Nell Kirkby scores a second-half try against Castaway Wanderers last Saturday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Rookies and national stars score for Cowichan women’s rugby team

Piggies load up with Team Canada players for match against Castaways

A first-time rugby player and a member of the national women’s team scored tries for the Cowichan Piggies last Sunday in a 26-15 loss to Castaway Wanderers.

Nell Kirkby scored in her first rugby match ever, and Elissa Alarie also took the ball over the line for a try. Cowichan’s roster was bolstered for the match, the first this season between the Island rivals, by four players from the national team as they prepare to head out on a tour of Europe.

“Not only was it to help with our numbers, but also to give those national players an opportunity to play another game before they head on their November tour,” Cowichan’s Sherry Spence commented.

Unfortunately, that means Cowichan will be without national team players Laura Russell and Tyson Beukeboom for their next match. The Piggies have the Remembrance Day weekend off, followed by a bye weekend, then visit Castaways for a rematch at Windsor Park on Nov. 24.

Previous story
Cowichan 49ers fend off Vic West in masters A soccer

Just Posted

Rookies and national stars score for Cowichan women’s rugby team

Piggies load up with Team Canada players for match against Castaways

Cowichan 49ers fend off Vic West in masters A soccer

Steelheads fall to Lakehill in B division opener

Junior bantam Bulldogs storm past Southside in semifinal

Cowichan qualifies for provincials, will play Victoria for Island title

Paddle Road residents feel trapped in homes

Ongoing construction work makes road impassable

Editorial: We must do a better job of remembering

Extremist right wing parties and outright fascists are once again building strength and support.

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Coming up in Cowichan: 1st Holiday Bazaar; Cops, Pops, and Pizza; museum fundraiser

Clements Centre holding first annual Holiday Bazaar The Clements Centre is holding… Continue reading

2 minors in custody after Nunavut grocery store fire

RCMP say charges of arson and disregard for human life are pending against the pair

Trudeau’s trade talk to be tested on 10-day, three country trip

Observers say Trudeau’s biggest test will be in the last two stops in Singapore and Papua New Guinea

Island woman searches for stolen locket containing brother’s ashes

Theft a bitter reminder of brother’s unsolved 2011 murder, says Cassie Britnell

Is pro rep in fact ‘lit’? Horgan’s debate comment prompts online groans

Premier, BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson went head-to-head in a TV debate on electoral reform

B.C. looks for public’s suggestions to curb money laundering

British Columbians can have their say through an online consultation until Dec. 14

Australian police say stabbing attack linked to terrorism

Three people were stabbed, one fatally on Friday in Melbourne

Law students killed in WWI called to bar 100 years later

37 aspiring lawyers to be posthumously admitted to the bar in a ceremony at the Calgary Courts Centre

Most Read