Rookies and national stars score for Cowichan women’s rugby team

Playing in her first rugby game ever, Cowichan’s Nell Kirkby scores a second-half try against Castaway Wanderers last Saturday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

A first-time rugby player and a member of the national women’s team scored tries for the Cowichan Piggies last Sunday in a 26-15 loss to Castaway Wanderers.

Nell Kirkby scored in her first rugby match ever, and Elissa Alarie also took the ball over the line for a try. Cowichan’s roster was bolstered for the match, the first this season between the Island rivals, by four players from the national team as they prepare to head out on a tour of Europe.

“Not only was it to help with our numbers, but also to give those national players an opportunity to play another game before they head on their November tour,” Cowichan’s Sherry Spence commented.

Unfortunately, that means Cowichan will be without national team players Laura Russell and Tyson Beukeboom for their next match. The Piggies have the Remembrance Day weekend off, followed by a bye weekend, then visit Castaways for a rematch at Windsor Park on Nov. 24.