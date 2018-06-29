B.C. Lions quarterback Jonathon Jennings (10) hands off the ball to Jeremiah Johnson (24) against the Edmonton Eskimos during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday June 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Reilly throws 3 touchdowns, runs in another as Eskimos beat Lions

Edmonton rolls to 41-22 win over B.C.

EDMONTON — Quarterback Mike Reilly passed for three touchdowns and took one in himself as the Edmonton Eskimos overcame a sloppy start to record a 41-22 victory over the B.C. Lions on Friday.

Reilly completed 22-of-30 passes for 326 yards as the Eskimos improved to 2-1 on the season, while the Lions are 1-1.

The Lions started the game with a single on a 37-yard missed field-goal attempt by Tyler Long.

B.C. got the ball back when Reilly was picked off by T.J. Lee, eventually leading to a one-yard touchdown plunge by Jeremiah Johnson.

Edmonton continued to implode, fumbling the ball away to Dyshawn Davis on its own 23-yard line on the ensuing kick-off. Long kicked a 14-yard field goal to put the Lions up 11-0 midway through the first.

The Esks got on the board when B.C. conceded a safety.

Long started the second with 39-yard field goal, but then hit the uprights on his next attempt.

Edmonton finally got its offence going late in the second, when Reilly found Natey Adjei for a 14-yard passing TD. Then he hit Kenny Stafford for a 13-yard strike through the air with just 30 seconds left and added a two-point convert pass to Duke Williams to take a 17-14 lead into the half.

The Esks picked up where they left off in the third, with a three-yard TD run by C.J Gable, although the convert kick failed.

Edmonton’s momentum remained late in the third when Reilly completed a 64-yard pass-and-run into the end zone to Williams, who also caught another two-point convert.

The Lions finally ended Edmonton’s run of 29 straight points with a one-yard TD by backup QB Cody Fajardo to start the fourth.

Edmonton bounced back with a one-yard rushing major of their own by Reilly.

The Eskimos added a late Sean Whyte field goal.

RELATED: Lions need to focus on football after disruptive fan incident

Both teams are back in action again next Saturday, as the Lions head to Winnipeg and the Eskimos are in Toronto.

Notes: Lions defensive end Odell Willis made his return to Edmonton after being traded away in the off-season. Willis played for the Eskimos for five seasons… B.C., with former Edmonton GM Ed Hervey in charge, has nine former Eskimos on its roster.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

 

B.C. Lions running back Jeremiah Johnson (24) is tackled by Edmonton Eskimos Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga (10) during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday June 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Most Read