Cowichan Red Arrow goal-scorer Owen Meyland tries to keep the ball away from a Castaways player during last Saturday’s Div. 4 match at the Sherman Road turf. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Red Arrow ties Castaways in Div. 4 soccer showdown

Owen Meyland scores for Cowichan in hard-fought match

The top two teams in pool B in Div. 4 of the Vancouver Island Soccer League played to a 1-1 draw in a testy affair at the Sherman Road turf last Saturday afternoon.

Cowichan Red Arrow and Castaways Invicta both went into the match with 19 points on the season, although Cowichan’s had come in eight games, while Castaways had accrued theirs in seven.

“We scored early in a highly combative affair,” Cowichan head coach Will Chaster recalled. “And they scored with seconds remaining to tie.”

The match resulted in multiple yellow cards, including at least one to Cowichan.

“I think the physical nature of the game had us tense,” Chaster said.

It wasn’t just on the pitch, either. Castaways fans who made the trek over the Malahat did their best to get into Red Arrow’s heads during the match, but the Cowichan players kept their cool.

“The travelling fans were an embarrassment to the league and it could have easily led their team to a forfeit loss had the referee been less tolerant,” Chaster commented.

Cowichan remains a close second to Castaways in the pool B standings. Red Arrow will visit Sunday Pick-up League FC in Victoria this Saturday. Cowichan won 2-1 when the teams last squared off in mid-September.

Previous story
Rookies and national stars score for Cowichan women’s rugby team

Just Posted

Wilson’s Group acquires 16-year-old Tofino Bus service

Wilson’s Transportation continues expansion in wake of Greyhound

BC Ferries nearly fully booked Friday of Remembrance Day weekend

Between Vancouver Island and the mainland, routes are reserved through the evening

Diversity celebrated as North Cowichan’s new council sworn in

Mayor Al Siebring says he likes council’s diversity

Red Arrow ties Castaways in Div. 4 soccer showdown

Owen Meyland scores for Cowichan in hard-fought match

Rookies and national stars score for Cowichan women’s rugby team

Piggies load up with Team Canada players for match against Castaways

VIDEO: Tom Fletcher recaps debate on proportional representation

Legislative reporter doesn’t expect results will end of 2019

Coming up in Cowichan: 1st Holiday Bazaar; Cops, Pops, and Pizza; museum fundraiser

Clements Centre holding first annual Holiday Bazaar The Clements Centre is holding… Continue reading

Northern California wildfire nearly quadruples in size

Fire moved so fast that crews couldn’t hope to stop it in Paradise, a town of nearly 30,000 people

53 B.C. daycares move to $10-a-day pilot

Roughly 2,500 parents who are existing clients will now pay a maximum of $200 per month

Father of abducted boy says family wasn’t told offender had been released

Randall Hopley, who is 53, has served his six-year sentence for breaking into a home in Sparwood and abducting the sleeping three-year-old in 2011

2 minors in custody after Nunavut grocery store fire

RCMP say charges of arson and disregard for human life are pending against the pair

Trudeau’s trade talk to be tested on 10-day, three country trip

Observers say Trudeau’s biggest test will be in the last two stops in Singapore and Papua New Guinea

Locket containing murdered brother’s ashes stolen on Vancouver Island

Theft a bitter reminder of unsolved murder case, says Cassie Britnell

Is pro rep in fact ‘lit’? Horgan’s debate comment prompts online groans

Premier, BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson went head-to-head in a TV debate on electoral reform

Most Read