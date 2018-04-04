Rec lax league seeks new blood

Experienced and new players are welcome

The Cowichan Rec Lacrosse League is looking for new players. (Todd Blumel photo)

The Cowichan Rec Lacrosse League is making a recruitment push for new players as it enters its 12th year of play.

No experience is necessary for players interested in the limited-contact recreational league.

Games will run on Wednesday nights from May to July at the Island Savings Centre arena. A stick, gloves, helmet and slash guards are required.

Anyone who wants to try the sport or see what the league is about can attend scrimmages at the Island Savings Centre gym on Wednesday, April 4, (7-8:30 p.m.), Thursday, April 12 (6-7:30 p.m.), Thursday, April 19 (6-7:30 p.m.), and Wednesday, April 25 (8:30-9:30 p.m.).

For more information, come out to one of the scrimmages, email cowichanreclacrosse@hotmail.ca or call/text Kevin at 250-252-0246.