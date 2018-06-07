RCMP members had an area of the dike along the Cowichan River taped off for several hours on Monday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

RCMP assist with medical emergency at Black Bridge

Incident was reported as an assault

Police responding to an assault near the Black Bridge south of Duncan on Monday afternoon instead found themselves attending to a medical emergency.

Members of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called to assist BC Ambulance Services near the old railway bridge over the Cowichan River.

“The police were provided with information that lead them to believe that a Duncan man may have been assaulted, resulting in severe injuries,” Const. Pamela Bolton said.

“Every incident reported is investigated to its fullest, utilizing all resources available. After further inquires with witnesses and the man himself, it has been determined to be a fall due to medical distress that caused the injuries. The male is now recovering in hospital.”

A large area of the dike on the north side of the Cowichan River was cordoned off for several hours. Investigators, including a police dog unit, remained at the scene past 10 p.m. on Monday.

