Queen Margaret’s School’s top sports award winners for 2017-18. Back row from left: Sydney Ball, Olivia Kelly, Danica Moschenross, Jarrett Elliott, Amelie McLean, Muskaan Rai, Nairobi Ruiz Limon. Front row from left: Alexis Elliott, Sofia Soto Leites, Gabrielle Austin, Julienne Chipesia, Nuria Groos. (Submitted)

QMS hands out athletic hardware

Cowichan Valley athletes among big winners

Local products were among the big winners when Queen Margaret’s School held its annual athletic awards banquet last month.

Skye Koyote of Duncan was named Junior Athlete of the Year and also won MVP for rugby and the Spirit Award for soccer; Danica Moschenross of Mill Bay was named Midget Athlete of the Year as well as receiving the Vernon Trophy for the midget equestrian program and the junior soccer MVP award; Olivia Kelly of Duncan shared the Sports Captain Award with Nanaimo’s Sydney Ball and also took home the Spirit Award for rugby; and graduating student Alexis Elliott, also of Duncan, was named MVP for senior girls soccer and received special recognition for her years of dedication to QMS athletics.

Julienne Chipesia, who calls Inuvik, Northwest Territories home, was the Senior Athlete of the Year and MVP for cross-country, and received the Spirit Award for swimming. Nairobi Ruiz Limon of California won the Dunlop Trophy for the junior equestrian program, and Heather Ellard-Webster of Victoria earned the Burton Cup for the senior equestrian program. Muskaan Rai of Nanaimo claimed the Spirit of the Royals Award.

“This year’s athletes really impressed me,” QMS senior athletic director Marlene Donaldson said. “They were dedicated to improving their skills, being positive role models for their peers, were disciplined in their work ethic and displayed incredible growth. I’m excited to welcome them back in September and kick off an exciting year.”

Head of School Wilma Jamieson also praised the athletes for their ability to lift each other up.

“To me, empowerment means fostering an environment of trust, learning from successes and analyzing failures,” she said. “We want to celebrate QMS athletes and teams for taking risks, continuously searching for ways to improve and throughout the process, make each other stronger.”

Previous story
Three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse pulls up injured in 200 semifinal

Just Posted

Robert Barron column: Get ready for recreational pot

I vividly recall him taking his place at the podium, hauling a large freezer bag full of pot

New tool for Cowichan transit users calculates your bus route for you

BC Transit introduces new trip planner

Andrea Rondeau column: Online gives us space to mix it up

I’ve taken some flak for the non-local news from some readers.

Sarah Simpson column: Vacuuming definitely doesn’t suck

In my family, not only is the living room generally off limits

T.W. Paterson column: We can’t change history, but we can learn from it

History is under the glass these days

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Cowichan Coffee Time: QMS winners to golfing fundraisers

• For the fourth year in a row a Queen Margaret’s School… Continue reading

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

He had been leading an international mountaineering expedition when he died early Saturday

RCMP investigating after speedboat of late Nanaimo philanthropist stolen

Surveillance video shows boat taken July 5 from house in north Nanaimo

Gypsy, a 6-foot-long ball python, missing in Delta

The six-foot long and eight-inch wide snake is not venemous and eats small animals

RCMP believe convicted sex offender may have more victims in B.C.

In March, Randolph Byron Dunlop was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 1994

Three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse pulls up injured in 200 semifinal

The 23-year-old from Markham, Ont., was leading and running well at Terry Fox Stadium when he slowed

Corgis, owners invited to B.C. beach hangout – yes, you read that right

Spanish Banks to host cute corgi meetup, featuring beach race and dozens of four-legged friends

VIDEO: Ovechkin shows off the Stanley Cup at the World Cup

Washington Capitals captain took the NHL trophy to a fan zone in Moscow

Most Read