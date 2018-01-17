Plan your Hometown Hockey weekend

Friday 5:30 p.m.- 11:20 p.m. Old-Timers ALS Charity Hockey Tournament at the Island Savings Centre

Saturday 7:30 p.m. Hometown Hockey Night at the Craig Street Brew Pub

Saturday 7 p.m. Cowichan Valley Capitals vs Alberni Valley Bulldogs (Tara Slone will drop the puck)

Sunday 2:15 p.m. 54•40 concert

Saturday 12-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. and Sunday 12-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. autographs with former Canuck Brendan Morrison

Sunday 2:15-2:45 p.m. Hot Stove Q&A session with Brendan Morrison

Saturday noon-1 p.m. Timbits ball hockey tournament

Saturday 1 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Grade 4-5 ball hockey tournament final (Alex Aitken vs Maple Bay)

Saturday 1:45 p.m.-2:15 p.m. Grade 6-7 ball hockey tournament final (Bench vs Lake Cowichan)

Sunday noon-2 p.m. atom ball hockey tournament

The two-day hockey festival begins Saturday at noon and concludes Sunday after the outdoor viewing party of the game between the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets.

The afternoon’s broadcast kicks off with the Minor Hockey parade of champions at 4:15 p.m., a special pre-game show hosted live on site by Ron MacLean and Tara Slone from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Sportsnet, followed by an all-Canadian showdown between the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets.

Festival includes:

· Rogers Fan Hub: Helping fans be fans, the Fan Hub features innovative and interactive experiences, showcasing virtual autographs from NHL stars, a hockey-themed Zamboni video game and autograph signings with NHL alum Greg Adams, to unite fans in their passion for the game. In addition, fans are treated to free hot chocolate on site.

· GamePlus: If you are a Rogers customer you can come to the GamePlus desk in the Rogers Fan Hub and redeem exclusive experiences such as meet-and-greets with NHL alumni, autographed merchandise and tours of our Sportsnet Mobile Studio.

· Sportsnet Augmented Reality Photo Booth: Fans have the chance to get close to their favorite players through augmented reality technology. Fans can take photos with virtual images of NHL stars, and have the photo emailed directly to their device for social sharing.

· The Hockey Circus Show: Come see Paz our world-renowned hockey acrobat! Paz juggles everything from pucks to flaming hockey sticks all while standing on top of a net.

· Scotiabank Community Locker Room: A family friendly space to engage hockey fans, celebrate the game, and interact with NHL alumni, such as Brendan Morrison. Scotiabank will also be donating $15,000 to minor hockey associations in the community.

· Dodge Family Zone: Features the famous Stow ’n Go Challenge, a hockey-themed obstacle course. Also, fans have the opportunity to enter a contest to win $5,000 for their local minor hockey association and a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica for their family. All contest entrants will receive a co-branded Dodge and Rogers Hometown Hockey retro toque.

· Tim Hortons Ball Hockey Rink presented by Sportsnet: Features pick-up games for the community, including local Timbits Hockey players.

· Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizzeria: Fans can enjoy a free slice of Giuseppe Pizzeria pizza fresh out of the oven, and play the Find Giuseppe Match Game to win a rooftop experience and other great prizes.

· Playmobil Kids Zone: Fans have the chance to face off against friends and family with the PLAYMOBIL NHL Arena and its lineup of NHL figures. In the zone, fans will also be able to enter to win a new NHL playset.

· OK Tire Zamboni Pit Stop: Features a pit-crew-like experience where fans have the opportunity to test their tire-hanging skills on a replica Zamboni.

· Live Local Entertainment: Live music featured throughout the weekend beginning with Wise Youngblood performing on Saturday at noon and 5:15 p.m., followed on Sunday by 54•40 at 2:15 and pre-game and Love Coast at noon.