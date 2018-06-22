Piggy on tap at rugby club this weekend

Canadian international and Major League Rugby pro George Barton competes in the first Piggy Festival in 2016. (Citizen file)

The third annual edition of the Piggy Rugby Festival will take place at the Cowichan Rugby Football Club this weekend.

The event features small teams in men’s and women’s divisions representing clubs from across Vancouver Island and the rest of B.C., and has picked up lots of momentum since it was first held in 2016.

Teams camp on site, and the clubhouse and concession are open all weekend, with entertainment from the McCandless Family Band on Saturday evening.

Games begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with the last matches set for 4 p.m. Semifinals go on Sunday at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., with the finals at 11 a.m. and award presentations following.