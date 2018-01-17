PHOTO GALLERY: Who’s playing? Lake Cowichan kids love hockey

all of Lake Cowichan’s hockey teams are getting ready for the association’s 46th annual jamboree this Saturday at the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena.

Bantam: Sponsored by BRI Security. Back row, from left: Austin Campbell #9, Jackson Lee #14, Blake Loewen #7, Brendan Scheffer #17, Andrew St. James #8; Middle row, from left: Lindon Sahulka #11, Curtis Baird #18, Devon Clayton #12,Kierce Nelson#10, Kyle Hieta #3, Dylan Parks #13; Front row, from left: Mariah Segee #15, Keegan McKinley #4, Jordan Nicholson #35, Seth Nahirnick #16, Xander Longbottom #5 Coaches: Kirk Nelson, Greg Clayton. Missing: Chris Nahirnick

Initiation: Sponsored by Tim Hortons. Top row: coach Danny Lambert, coach Jason Chanasyk, Carter Chanasyk, Jack Degraaf, ZuZu Bromley, Aibhne Gilmore, Danica Lambert, Blake Voghell, coach Mark Voghell; Bottom row: Dominic Mercier, Zachariah Bromley, Eric Stewart, Jax Weir, Waylon Gilmore, Sayer Friesen, Ryan McKinlay, Nixon Reid, Brycen Mykle, Mylan Knott. Missing: Addison Merrick and coaches Tyler Knott and Brad McKinlay

Midget: Sponsored by Keith Nelson Countrywide Realty. Back row, from left: coach Ryan Rai, Hunter Hieta, Evan Rowbottom, Ryder Wise; Middle row, from left: coach Tony Croteau, Nathan Andersson, Will Parks, Aaron Croteau, Taylor Elsas, coach Mark Rowbottom; Front row, from left: Quinn Major, Max Baird, Luke Wiersma, Jordy Convery, Shane Rees. Missing: Ethan Brown, Brooklyn Brown, Luke Martin, Jake Walters

Novice: Sponsored by South Shore Cabinetry. Back row, from left: coach Tyler Knott, Leland Aleck, Kenley Knott, Lucas Langan, Tyler Hamilton, coach Trevor Vanderbyl; Middle row, from left: Landon Garnett, Brett Loewen, Hunter Samuel, Landen McCallum; Front row, from left: Colby Hartshorn, Mason Vanderbyl, Tanner Beck, Jay Work; Missing: coach Steve Beck and Jaxon Zalinko

Peewee: Sponsored by Daly’s Auto Center. Back row, from left: assistant coach Kirk Nelson, Ethan Anderson, Kade Oke, Abby Loewen; Middle row, from left: Parker Bergstrom, Jakeb Shand, Mason Callihoo, Jenae Weir, head coach Eric Anderson; Front row, from left: Carson Campbell, Chase McKinlay, Tyler St. James, Jaxson Tailby, Elise Nelson. Missing: Reed Nahirnick, Tyler Tailby, McKenzie Callihoo

Referees: Keegan McKinlay, Xander Longbottom, Kade Oke, Seth Nahirnick, Brendan Scheffer

