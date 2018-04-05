Peewee Capitals in tough at provincials

Cowichan ends up in a difficult pool

The peewee A Cowichan Valley Capitals had a rough go at the Tier 2 provincial championships in North Vancouver late last month.

Cowichan ended up in a tough pool at the tournament hosted by the North Shore Winter Club, where they had to contend with two of the teams that ended up in the top three.

Included in the Capitals’ pool were Greater Trail, who finished second, and Burnaby Winter Club, who placed third, as well as New Westminster.

Cowichan skated to an 11-2 loss in their opening game against BWC. Carson Lesiuk led the way with a goal and an assist, while Richard Bergman also scored and Finn Klippenstein added a helper.

The Capitals’ closest game was a 7-4 loss to the eventual silver medallists from Trail. Bergman had two goals, Rees Aebischer and Linden Powers also scored, and Lesiuk, Klippenstein, Keane Taylor and Evan Mayer had assists.

Klippenstein and Taylor each scored once and added an assist as Cowichan wrapped up the tournament with a 13-3 loss to New Westminster. Aebischer also scored, and Ryder Blackstock added an assist.

Previous story
T-Birds need your vote

Just Posted

Ladysmith RCMP member nearly hit by fleeing stolen vehicle

Tense moments during routine patrol off Shell Beach Road

Peewee Capitals in tough at provincials

Cowichan ends up in a difficult pool

T-Birds need your vote

Vote for Cowichan Secondary in BC Hockey contest

Prepare for traffic flow changes on the Malahat

Shifting lanes and temporary lane markers along the Trans Canada Highway

Referendum on amalgamation set for June 23

Voters to decide on joining Duncan and North Cowichan

Trudeau says Trans Mountain pipeline will go through

Prime Minister tells British Columbians that Canada is building a strong economy and being responsible to the environment

Deadline near for CVAC art show registrations

It’s a popular show and sale so it you want to take part, you have just a couple of days to register

B.C. golfer flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in third-place tie as first round comes to close at Augusta National.

B.C. invests $7.8M into wood exports, technology

Forestry minister said expanding exports to Asia was key

A doggone Disney day

Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

Health Canada recalls plush bunnies sold at Dollar Tree

Approximately 41,000 units were sold at stores in Canada.

B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

The Victoria-based tech firm Aggregate IQ is facing accusations it influenced the Brexit vote

B.C. government releases advisory council report on finfish aquaculture

Moratorium on new fish farm tenures will remain while government reviews report’s recommendations

Trump directs troops deployed to border

Trump signed a proclamation directing the deployment of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border

Most Read