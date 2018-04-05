Peewee Capitals in tough at provincials

The peewee A Cowichan Valley Capitals had a rough go at the Tier 2 provincial championships in North Vancouver late last month.

Cowichan ended up in a tough pool at the tournament hosted by the North Shore Winter Club, where they had to contend with two of the teams that ended up in the top three.

Included in the Capitals’ pool were Greater Trail, who finished second, and Burnaby Winter Club, who placed third, as well as New Westminster.

Cowichan skated to an 11-2 loss in their opening game against BWC. Carson Lesiuk led the way with a goal and an assist, while Richard Bergman also scored and Finn Klippenstein added a helper.

The Capitals’ closest game was a 7-4 loss to the eventual silver medallists from Trail. Bergman had two goals, Rees Aebischer and Linden Powers also scored, and Lesiuk, Klippenstein, Keane Taylor and Evan Mayer had assists.

Klippenstein and Taylor each scored once and added an assist as Cowichan wrapped up the tournament with a 13-3 loss to New Westminster. Aebischer also scored, and Ryder Blackstock added an assist.