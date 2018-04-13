Outdoor volleyball registration next week

The Cowichan Outdoor Volleyball League is preparing for the 2018 spring season, with registration set for next week.

The season will start on May 2 and run for eight weeks, running at Brentwood College School on Wednesdays from 6:30-9:30 p.m., with rec, intermediate, competitive and elite divisions.

Sign-up will take place from 6-7 p.m. at Bridgeman’s Bistro in Mill Bay (740 Handy Rd.). Pre-registration is required.

The cost is $270 per team or $70 per individual player, ages 14 and up.

For more information, contact Darian Achurch at 250-732-7154 or achurch10@hotmail.com, visit www.covl.net or find the Cowichan Outdoor Volleyball League page on Facebook.