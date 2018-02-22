(Vincent Ethier/COC)

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Women’s ice hockey team loses first Olympic game in 20 years

Team Canada added two silvers and a bronze to their total

Team Canada ceded a hard-fought gold medal women’s ice hockey game to the Americans but still added three medals to its total on Day 13 of the PyeongChang Games.

While you were sleeping:

It was a game that gripped a nation as Team Canada first lagged behind, then pushed ahead but ultimately fell in the shootout to Team USA in women’s ice hockey.

The loss put an end to 24-game winning streak for the Canadians, as well as their bid to win five consecutive Olympic gold medals.

“This team really gave their heart out tonight. It’s my second family and I’m so proud of all of them,” said team captain Marie-Philip Poulin.

“This team was very special. We had a great group of veterans. The young ones as well, they were so mature throughout the year and they showed it at the Olympics.”

Kim Boutin took home a silver medal in women’s 1,000 short track and became the first Canadian triple medalist at the PyeongChang Games.

Boutin couldn’t hide her elation after her third win of her first-ever Olympic Games.

“I don’t know how to express that but it’s just, I’m proud of myself, all the work I did with all my teammates and all my staff is just incredible. I know that I couldn’t do that alone,” she said.

Charles Hamelin snagged his fifth lifetime Olympic medal with a bronze in the short track speed skating 5000m relay.

“The team can be really proud of what we did. Once again it’s another medal for Canada. We are happy,” Hamelin said.

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

6:15 p.m.: Ski cross – Women’s finals

Marielle Thompson, Brittany Phelan, Kelsey Serwa and India Sherret fight for the podium in PyeongChang.

7:36 p.m.: Figure Skating – Women’s free program

Gabrielle Daleman and Kaetlyn Osmond perform in the women’s free skate.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Canada’s standings so far:

