Figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond rides a teammater’s shoulders as Canadian athletes walk into the Olympic stadium during the closing ceremonies at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games on Sunday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canadians all smiles after record medal haul

Team Canada is taking home a record 29 medals from Pyeongchang – 11 gold, eight silver, 10 bronze

Canada did not figure into the medals on the final day of competition at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, but its athletes were all smiles Sunday as they marched in the closing ceremony en masse to the country’s best-ever showing at a Winter Games.

Canadians won a record 29 medals in Pyeongchang (11 gold, eight silver, 10 bronze), finishing behind only powerhouses Norway (39) and Germany (31) in the overall standings. Canada also finished third in gold medals, with Norway and Germany both topping the podium 14 times.

The 2022 Olympic Winter Games are in Beijing, China, while the next Summer Games are in 2020 in Tokyo.

While you were sleeping:

Summerland’s Justin Kripps was in fourth place heading into the final two runs in four-man bobsled. His team posted the best start times in each heat, but finished sixth with a four-run time of three minutes 16.69 seconds.

In men’s hockey, the upstart Germans lost 4-3 in overtime to the Russians competing under the Olympic flag and claimed an unexpected silver.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Canada’s final medal standing:

