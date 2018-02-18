Alex Beaulieu-Marchand. (COC)

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada’s first ever men’s ski slopestyle medal

Men’s hockey team beats South Korea and women’s curling reverses losing streak

Team Canada added another bronze medal on Day 9 in PyeongChang, leaving Canada in third place behind Norway and Germany.

While you were sleeping:

Quebec’s Alex Beaulieu-Marchand’s bronze is Canada’s first ever Olympic medal in men’s ski slopestyle and Campbell River’s Teal Harle finished fifth in the event.

Canada’s women’s curling team fought their way up to a 10-8 win over Switzerland early Sunday morning. The win came after three losses in a row in earlier events that had lead fans to doubt whether the foursome could make it to the podium.

Rachel Homan, Emma Miskew, Joanne Courtney and Lisa Weagle will take on Team Japan Sunday at 4:05 p.m. PT.

The men’s hockey team beat out South Korea to move onto the semifinals.

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

4:05 p.m.: Curling – Women’s

Team Canada take on Japan after beating Switzerland 10-8.

4:30 p.m.: Snowboarding– Women’s big air

Laurie Blouin, Spencer O’Brien and Brooke Voigt compete in the qualifying round.

5:00 p.m. : Freestyle skiing – Women’s halfpipe

Rosalind Groenewoud and Cassie Sharpe compete in qualifications.

7:23 p.m.: Figure skating – Mixed ice dance, short dance

Gilles and Poirier kick things off at 7:23 p.m., followed by Weaver and Poje at 7:29 p.m. and capped off with perennial favourites Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir at 8:11 p.m.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Canada’s standings so far:

Previous story
Canada’s Beaulieu-Marchand wins bronze in Olympic slopestyle

Just Posted

Column David Suzuki: More action needed to ensure safe water for First Nations

All nine water systems on Lytton First Nation land have been under boil water advisories

Column: Hot under pressure: my newest love

A Valentine’s Day tribute to love and cooking

CWFL planning girls divisions

Players and coaches sought for 12-13 and 14-15 age groups

Cowichan writer pens children’s novel, ‘The Mysterious Ledge’

It’s been more than two decades in the works but the dream of publishing his book has now come true

DCS wins jr. boys B tournament

Chargers get past Brentwood B in final

WATCH: Vancouver Island man catches dashcam video of near head-on crash

Video shows oncoming van cross over centre line

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

B.C. mom whose two sons overdosed urges doctors to check prescription history

Both sons overdoses after being prescribed opioids

B.C. VIEWS: Subsidy supercluster settles in B.C.

Ottawa, Victoria add to their overlapping ‘innovation’ budgets

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada’s first ever men’s ski slopestyle medal

Men’s hockey team beats South Korea and women’s curling reverses losing streak

Canada’s Beaulieu-Marchand wins bronze in Olympic slopestyle

The skier from Quebec City scored 92.40 on his second run

Russian athlete suspected of doping at PyeongChang Olympics

The case could be an obstacle to Russia’s efforts to have the Russian team formally reinstated

Canadians place second in first heat of two-man bobsleigh

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz finish 0.02 seconds behind Latvian team in Winter Olympics

Snow expected to subside Sunday morning

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for east Vancouver Island between Duncan and Nanaimo

Most Read