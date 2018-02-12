Canada wins first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics. (Photo by The Canadian Press)

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada scores its first gold medal in PyeongChang

Figure skaters and skiers topped the podiums

It was the best day of the games yet for Team Canada as they picked up a gold medal in the team figure skating event and Laurie Blouin became the first Team Canada athlete to pick up an Olympic medal in snowboard slopestyle.

While you were sleeping:

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Gabrielle Daleman – you may know them as Team Canada’s best figure skaters – took home a gold medal in the team figure skating event Sunday night.

The win makes ice dancing duo Virtue and Scott tied with Evgeni Plushenko (RUS) and Gillis Grafström (SWE) as the most decorated Olympic figure skaters of all time.

VIDEO: Virtue and Moir lead Canada into 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Daleman, whose win secured the gold for Team Canada even before Virtue and Moir stepped onto the ice, was full of gratitude for her teammates.

“Honestly it was the team. Not just the team that was in the box today, but the teams up in the stands, back at Canada House, where we are staying in the athletes’ village. We are not only representing a great team but a great country,” she said.

OLYMPIC CHAMPIONS!!!!

A post shared by Gabrielle Daleman (@gabby_daleman) on

Laurie Blouin’s silver medal in the snowboard slopestyle event was first ever Canadian athlete to medal in the women’s snowboard slopestyle event.

Sporting a black eye after a nasty crash in training a few days ago, Blouin overcame high winds to nail a clean second run for 76.33 points.

Alberta-born Brooke Voigt, who lives in Whistler, finished 21st and B.C.’s Spencer O’Brien of Courtenay was 22nd.

Manitoba’s Kaitlyn Lawes and Morris handily beat the Republic of Korea in the seventh round robin match.

They’ll play Switzerland for mixed doubles curling gold on Tuesday.

Mikaël Kingsbury earned the title of Olympic moguls champion at PyeongChang 2018, scooping up a gold medal early Monday morning.

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

6:30 p.m.: Alpine Skiing – Downhill

B.C.’s has a strong showing here with Invermere’s Manuel Osborne-Paradis, Invermere’s Ben Thomsen and Whistler’s Benjamin Broderick Thompson are all in the downhill event.

10 p.m..: Alpine Skiing – Slalom

Invermere’s Manuel Osborne-Paradis, Invermere’s Ben Thomsen and Whistler’s Benjamin Broderick Thompson are back on the ski hill to compete for a gold medal in the slalom portion of the event.

11:40 p.m..: Ice Hockey – Women’s

The women’s ice hockey team, who beat the Olympic Athletes from Russia 5-0 this weekend, will take on Finland.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Nothing was quite as heartwarming as Olympic figure skater – and gold medallist – Meghan Duhamel’s reaction to her team’s win.

Canada’s standings so far:

Previous story
VIDEO: Virtue and Moir lead Canada into 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony
Next story
Toronto Blue Jays will retire former pitcher Halladay’s No. 32 jersey

Just Posted

Environment will be considered with new trail, CVRD official says

District planning a “rail with trail” project along Shawnigan Lake

Time running out for an emergency women’s shelter in Duncan this year

Concerns also raised about bylaw changes in Duncan

Column: Fairy godmothers come in unexpected places

The magical powers of my dental hygienist

11 elk-related highway crashes since December

He said the weather and driver speed are mainly to blame.

Rash of elk poaching hits Cowichan Lake area

“If you see an elk in the back of a vehicle for God’s sake get a licence number.”

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Family Day activities coming to Cowichan

The Vancouver Island Young Agrarians are holding a land linking session on Feb. 10.

Toronto Blue Jays will retire former pitcher Halladay’s No. 32 jersey

Halladay, 40, died Nov. 7, 2017 when the plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada scores its first gold medal in PyeongChang

Figure skaters and skiers topped the podiums

3 British tourists killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash

Four people were taken to a Las Vegas hospital

Canadian dogs, judges and handlers head to Westminster dog show seeking glory

Best in show to be announced Thursday

Cowichan Coffee Time: Starting out and wrapping up

France Kelsey School has announced the recipient of the 2016/17 Governor General’s Academic Medal

Most Read