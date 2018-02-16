Broderick Thompson of Whistler competes for Canada in the Men’s Super-G at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games on Friday. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC)

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes finish strong on the slopes in South Korea

Two B.C. skiers competed in the Alpine Skiing Super G, while Kelowna snowboarder finishes ninth

No medals for Canada on Day 7 of the 2018 Winter Olympics, after netting one of each colour the day before. But B.C. athletes finished strong on the mountain in skiing and snowboarding.

While you were sleeping:

Manuel Osborne-Paradis of Invermere competed in the Alpine Skiing Men’s Super G, finishing with a time of 1:26.34 and a distance of 52.41.

Right behind him was fellow British Columbian Broderick Thompson, of Whistler, who pulled in a time of 1:26.45 and a distance of 53.99.

Kelowna native Tess Critchlow finished ninth overall in Snowboard Cross.

Other notable Canadian results: Alex Harvey of Quebec finished seventh in the cross-country skiing 15km free, Canada’s best ever Olympic finish in that event.

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

5:00 p.m.: Freestyle Skiing– Women’s Slopestyle

Whistler’s Yuki Tsubota, Dara Howell and Kim Lamarre gear up for qualification.

7:10 p.m.: Ice Hockey– Men’s

Team Canada look to remain undefeated against Czech Republic.

9:05 p.m.: Curling– Men’s

Canada and Kevin Koe face up against a strong Sweden.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Canada’s standings so far:

Previous story
Olympic dreams come true for South Okanagan coach
Next story
New cheerleading gym opens in the Comox Valley

Just Posted

Midget Caps advance to Island semifinals

Cowichan unbeaten in South Island playoffs

Isles locked in playoff race

VIJHL season wraps up this weekend

North Cowichan sets tax increase of 2.61 per cent in 2018

Deadline for finalizing budget is May 15

Cowichan farm can continue public events, but with restrictions

North Cowichan gives approval after public hearing

Editorial: Haunting red dresses the first step

Here was a graphic representation of loss, tragedy and mystery.

VIDEO: Large Cowichan crowd marches in support of missing, murdered aboriginal people

Members of several First Nations are joined by friends and supporters in walk through Duncan

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

BCHL Today: Problems with playoffs and Victoria Grizzlies make do without Newhook

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

New cheerleading gym opens in the Comox Valley

All-star cheerleading is back in the Comox Valley. A new Valley-based cheerleading… Continue reading

Early morning fire destroys Vancouver Island cabin

An early morning fire Friday engulfed a Kye Bay area cabin under… Continue reading

Otters try to drown dog in Victoria

Dog survives unexpected underwater confrontation; veterinarian offers warning

One hurt after Greyhound bus skids off Highway 97

Bus was travelling from Prince George to Dawson Creek

Olympic dreams come true for South Okanagan coach

Penticton coach watches as his skier brings home the gold

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes finish strong on the slopes in South Korea

Two B.C. skiers competed in the Alpine Skiing Super G, while Kelowna snowboarder finishes ninth

Most Read