Nooky Wood torches Twilighters in Old Boys match

Picking up a handful of players from Nanaimo on their way to the ferry, Nooky Wood, Cowichan’s over-40s men’s rugby side, travelled to Burnaby last Sunday and defeated the host Twilighters 15-5.

Steve Hale and Louis Gudmundseth gave Nooky Wood a 10-0 halftime lead, but the visitors found themselves on their heels early in the second half, with the Twilighters putting together enough plays to get a try of their own.

The Old Boys league has specific contact rules for older players, who are designated by the colours of their shorts. Being new to the league, Cowichan is still getting used to those regulations, and got whistled down for aggressive play against the Twilighters’ most senior players, a 60-year-old in red shorts and a 75-year-old in gold shots, who were strategically placed on the wing.

“Gold and Red did not shy from the contact,” Nooky Wood coach Ian Murray observed in his game report.

Cowichan restored the 10-point lead later on when Rob Sarich found an opening to score.

“Without a doubt the Twits were the finest opposition we’ve faced to date,” Murray said. “Luckily our boys were up for the task, as we had to make a couple of sustained goal line stands to deny the opposition the in goal.”

Cowichan’s own 60-year-old Mike (Scar Tissue) Moss was named Man of the Match in his first match of the season.