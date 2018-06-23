Ninth hitter cleans up for Tigers

Thanks in large part to their No. 9 batter, the Duncan Tigers improved to 3-0 since adding Red Arrow Brewing as their primary sponsor.

Hitting ninth in his season debut, Marty Steen blasted a walk-off home run in the fifth inning to give the Tigers a 7-0 mercy win over the Parksville Red Sox at Wheatsheaf last Thursday, capping off a night that saw him go 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs.

Steen was one of seven different players to record a hit for the Tigers, while Craig Snyder was masterful on the mound, pitching a five-inning shutout with eight strikeouts and allowing just four hits.

Snyder also got into the action at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

Joining Steen as the only players with multiple hits was Tanner McQuarrie, who went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, while Jamie Gicas was 1-for-3 with a run.

Three more players besides Snyder also went 1-for-3: Dan Whiteford, who added a run and two RBIs, Corey Bullen, who added a run in his season debut, and Chris Moreside.

The Tigers were scheduled to play Baker Supply at Waldon Park on Tuesday, but the game was postponed. The Duncan team will return to action next Wednesday when they face Parksville again at Pioneer Park in Nanaimo, and their next home game isn’t until July 10 when they host Baker Supply at 7 p.m.