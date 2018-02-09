Niners face must-win in title hunt

The Cowichan Craig Street 49ers have a big home game against Vic West this Saturday at 6 p.m. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen file)

The Cowichan Craig Street 49ers hopes for winning the Vancouver Island Soccer League Masters A title will hinge on the results of their home game this Saturday.

The Niners host Vic West at Dave Williams Field on Saturday at 6 p.m. and need a win to keep their chances for topping the league alive.

Going into the weekend, the Niners sit three points back of Gorge Backfit with a game in hand, and the teams are dead-even in goal differential. Gorge will play their last game of the season on Monday against UVic masters A, while Cowichan will have one more game on Feb. 24 against Gorge’s Masters B team.

“Our destiny is in our hands,” coach Kevin James said. “It will do nothing for us unless we get three points.”

Vic West is a Masters B team, but in name only, according to James.

“They should be an A team,” he said, noting that Vic West tied UVic and gave Gorge Backfit a scare. “They’re definitely not a pushover. No question about that.”