The Cowichan Craig Street 49ers have a big home game against Vic West this Saturday at 6 p.m. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen file)

Niners face must-win in title hunt

Cowichan hosts Vic West Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Cowichan Craig Street 49ers hopes for winning the Vancouver Island Soccer League Masters A title will hinge on the results of their home game this Saturday.

The Niners host Vic West at Dave Williams Field on Saturday at 6 p.m. and need a win to keep their chances for topping the league alive.

Going into the weekend, the Niners sit three points back of Gorge Backfit with a game in hand, and the teams are dead-even in goal differential. Gorge will play their last game of the season on Monday against UVic masters A, while Cowichan will have one more game on Feb. 24 against Gorge’s Masters B team.

“Our destiny is in our hands,” coach Kevin James said. “It will do nothing for us unless we get three points.”

Vic West is a Masters B team, but in name only, according to James.

“They should be an A team,” he said, noting that Vic West tied UVic and gave Gorge Backfit a scare. “They’re definitely not a pushover. No question about that.”

Previous story
VIDEO: Virtue and Moir lead Canada into 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Just Posted

B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Premier John Horgan said the move is to better align the holiday with businesses and families

Column: Who doesn’t love to sing along with the ‘Sound of Music’?

“I Have Confidence you’ll find Something Good as we say So Long, Farewell to our ancient kitchen stove”

Trio invites Valley to chamber music afternoon

On Sunday, Feb. 11 a trio takes on a quartet at Duncan United Church.

Niners face must-win in title hunt

Cowichan hosts Vic West Saturday at 6 p.m.

Broadway to big bands on tap in Crofton in February

Check out the Osborne Bay pub on Sunday afternoon’s for Pat’s House of Jazz

VIDEO: Orcas in Ladysmith Harbour surprise prawn fishermen

Killer whales seen near Coffin Island earlier this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Cowichan Coffee Time: Starting out and wrapping up

France Kelsey School has announced the recipient of the 2016/17 Governor General’s Academic Medal

Coming up in Cowichan: Family Day activities coming to Cowichan

The Vancouver Island Young Agrarians are holding a land linking session on Feb. 10.

Court rules park board lacked authority to ban whales, dolphins at Vancouver Aquarium

Aquarium’s non-profit group had challenged a bylaw amendment that banned keeping cetaceans in parks

Former Canucks player ‘Tiger’ Williams accused of sexual assault

Alleged victim reported the incidents while Williams was taking part in a morale trip to Latvia

VIDEO: Orcas in Ladysmith Harbour surprise prawn fishermen

Killer whales seen near Coffin Island earlier this week

Young men shoot viral video playing hockey on frozen B.C. lake

Five guys hike to Lindeman Lake near Chilliwack with skates, sticks and some Molson Canadian

Most Read