Brad Thorne controls the ball as the Cowichan 49ers push for the tying goal late in their 3-2 loss to UVic Alumni last Friday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Niners dealt first loss by arch-rival UVic

Cowichan O35 team suffers setback in league title bid

The Cowichan 49ers suffered their first loss of the masters A soccer season last weekend, falling 3-2 to UVic Alumni at the Sherman Road turf on Friday night.

Head coach Kevin James was absent from the match, and Cowichan LMG coach Glen Martin stepped up to fill in. But don’t blame Martin for the result. In addition to their coach, the 49ers were playing without half a dozen quality players, and it just wasn’t enough to beat a team like UVic.

“The team was totally undermanned,” Martin noted. “They had one spare. It was a good effort by the guys who were there.”

Martin wouldn’t want to play a Div. 1 match with such an empty bench, let alone a masters game.

“Even in our game, it’s hard to get a win with one spare,” he said. “In over-35s, you can’t do it.”

UVic, meanwhile, had 14 or 15 players available.

“You could tell by looking at them that they had all their best guys there,” Martin noted.

Cowichan goalkeeper Rob McIntyre played well, and Stu Barker and Tyler Hughes — who both played Div. 1 soccer for Martin — scored the goals. The 49ers had chances to tie the game toward the end, but they didn’t pan out.

It was the worst possible game for Cowichan to lose, as UVic came into the match with just one loss under their belts, and essentially pulled even with the 49ers as a result. Cowichan’s record dropped to 12-1 with the loss, while UVic’s improved to 13-1.

The 49ers will look to return to their winning ways this Friday when they visit the Cordova Bay Bobcats at Lochside Turf.

The masters B Cowichan Steelheads did come away with a win last weekend, beating Castaways Juniors 2-1 at the Sherman Road turf on Saturday night.

The Steelheads are second in the masters B division, two points back of Lakehill. They visit Prospect Lake at Layritz Park this Friday.

Previous story
Cowichan’s Div. 2 soccer team brings energy into 2019
Next story
Wrestlers up to the challenge at Campbell River Invitational

Just Posted

Theo, the 800-lb. pig, takes ferry to new home in Duncan

Theodore is going to live at A Home for Hooves Farm Sanctuary

Governmental delays frustrate Island Corridor Foundation head

Larry Stevenson says ongoing studies taking too long

Sold-out house set to enjoy some Tafelmusik by Bach at Mill Bay

The T. Gil Bunch Centre will resound to a huge variety of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach

Dreamy and passionate, Elaine Lakeman’s singing is sure to please in Crofton

She’s making her first ever appearance at Pat’s House of Jazz in Crofton this Sunday

Wrestlers up to the challenge at Campbell River Invitational

Cowichan grapplers among most outstanding at big meet

Plecas: Christy Clark told Liberals MLAs to fire non-partisan constituency workers

Former constituency assistant says Darryl Plecas returned from pre-election meeting ‘very upset’

Coming up in Cowichan: Learn about epilepsy; Maple Syrup Festival

Two educational events on epilepsy Vancouver Island University and the Duncan branch… Continue reading

Strathcona Regional District board passes bottled water resolution for AVICC meeting

Wording asks province to cease bulk water bottling in Island, Coastal Communities

Women accused of stealing from B.C. hospice scheduled to plead guilty

A woman accused of bilking the hospice association of thousands of dollars made a court appearance.

Prince Rupert cleared to end boil water notice

City has downgraded from boil water notice to a water quality advisory after six weeks

B.C. reporter charged with violating court-ordered publication ban

Castanet’s Nicholas Johansen accused of publishing banned information in court case

Memos: Facebook allowed ‘friendly fraud’ to profit from kids

The lawsuit, filed California, centred on allegations that Facebook knowingly milked teenagers

Standing ovation for Michael Jackson accusers at Sundance

Wade Robson and James Safechuck speak out in film ‘Leaving Neverland’

Canadians rescue five injured peacekeepers in Mali

This is the second medical-evacuation mission in less than a week

Most Read