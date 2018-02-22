Adam Taft drives up the middle in the first half of the 49ers’ win over SFFC Forest. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Niners advance, look to clinch league

The Cowichan Craig Street 49ers won their opening game of the Tony Grover Cup tournament last weekend, and will turn their focus toward capturing the Vancouver Island Soccer League Masters A title this coming weekend.

The 49ers began their Tony Grover Cup defence with a 3-0 win over the Saanich Fusion Forest Masters C team on the Dave Williams Turf last Saturday night. George Thomas, Darcy Penner and Adam Taft scored in what was largely a dominant effort for the Cowichan club.

“We were in control from the start,” 49ers coach Kevin James said. “The guys played well. We were down a few players with injuries or guys being away, but the depth of our team came through. Guys stepped in and got the job done.”

James admitted his team fell victim to complacency at times, something they can’t let happen when they encounter the top teams as the tournament progresses.

“We had a couple of defensive miscues that came from a lack of concentration on four or five occasions,” he said. “But we did recover from them.”

Forest finished second in the Masters C division this year, but from what he saw on Saturday, James felt they could have contended as a B entry.

“For being in the C division, they were much better,” he said. “They could definitely compete with the top half of the B division.”

The Niners’ next cup game will see them take on Prospect Lake’s Masters B team at Layritz Park on the weekend of March 2.

Between now and then, the team will look to clinch the Masters A league title, which they can do with a win or a tie when they host the Gorge Masters B side this Saturday at 6 p.m.

With no wins in 16 games, Gorge sits at the bottom of the B division standings, but James knows they will be looking for an upset when they visit Cowichan.

“We’re taking every game as if it’s a top, top team,” the coach said. “That’s the way we have to look at every game.”

Previous story
Late heroics mean Cowichan Crushers will host Island U14 final
Next story
Cowichan Thunderbirds junior girls punch ticket for provincials

Just Posted

Duncan family says care home switched mom’s cat with robot cat

Staff alleged to have said they were taking cat for bath, then replaced her with robotic stuffed toy

VIDEO: Adage Dancers show their skills in Winter Highlights show

With everything from hip hop to ballet, the evening offered something for every taste.

Greyhound gets OK to axe Victoria to Nanaimo service

Transportation minister Claire Trevena promises further investigation

Foot found near Victoria belonged to missing Washington man

No foul play suspected in death of Stanley Okumoto, 79

Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

VIDEO: B.C. superfans soak in 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

Trio, including two from the Okanagan, have been cheering on Summerland Olympian Kripps among others in Korea

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

Suspect and Mountie bitten by police dog during arrest near Nanaimo

Two suspects were arrested in connection with a stolen pickup truck in Cassidy on Thursday evening

B.C. ski cross racer wins Olympic gold

Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa wins the gold medal in thrilling fashion in PyeongChang

New charges against ex-Trump campaign associates

More charges were laid Thursday against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman and his business associate

Man accused in death of Winnipeg teen Tina Fontaine not guilty

Raymond Cormier was accused of killing Indigenous 15-year-old and dumping her body in the Red River

Okanagan real estate agents brace for speculation tax impact

“There’s a real potential for a domino effect to hurt the market in Kelowna.”

Human remains found near Campbell River

Human remains were found in a rural area outside Campbell River, RCMP… Continue reading

Alberta drops B.C. wine boycott, Notley says Horgan ‘blinked’ on pipeline

B.C. government announces court reference on proposed diluted bitumen restriction

Most Read