New York prep star commits to Capitals

Will Arquiett comes with NCAA scholarship already lined up

New York state product Will Arquiett has committed to the Cowichan Valley Capitals for next season. (Submitted)

The latest commitment to the Cowichan Valley Capitals is a prep hockey star from New York state who will stop here on his way to St. Lawrence University.

Will Arquiett is a 5-foot-9, 165-pound forward from Brasher Falls, N.Y., playing this year at Northwood School in Lake Placid. Through 38 games with Northwood’s junior team this season, Arquiett scored 11 goals and assisted on another 25 for 36 points.

Arquiett has already committed to play for NCAA Div. 1 St. Lawrence University in 2020-21.

Current Capitals players with NCAA commitments include Jordan Robert (Clarkson), Niko Esposito-Selivanov (Lake Superior State), Adam Conquest (Bowling Green), Dimitri Mikrogiannakis (R.I.T.) and Pierce Diamond (Albertus Magnus College).