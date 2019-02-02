More than 20 teams participated in the Duncan Curling Club’s Ladies Bonspiel on the weekend. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Myrden rink wins A event at Duncan Ladies Bonspiel

Annual event attracts 22 teams from across B.C.

More than 20 teams took part in the Duncan Curling Club’s 2019 Ladies Bonspiel at the Glen Harper Curling Centre this past weekend, with a foursome from the Cowichan Valley taking top honours.

The Myrden team of skip Tricia Mayea, third Kari McKinlay, second Diane Myrden and lead Dana Neuffer won the A event, sponsored by A&W.

Second place went to the team of Elizabeth Bowles, Kayla Wilson, Sasha Wilson and Hailey Doubois; third went to the Quesnel quartet of Michele Haider, Pat de Jong, Diane Ra and Quesnel. Fourth went to Jan Giles, Laurie Arscott, Lynn Derry and Francie Ellison.

The Hardie Honey B event was won by the team of skip Stacey Bruce, third Nanci Friday, second Vicki Janzen and lead Kathy Pernak. In second was the team of Heather Shortill, Christine Macdonald, Debbie Loewen and Lisa Perry, followed by Lorrie Bell-Wiles, Margot Welwood, Yvonne Roemer and Paula Ainsley in third, and Myrna Proulx, Angela Fornelli, Fran Blake and Alison Buchanan in fourth.

Top spot in the Mount Brenton Golf Course C event was claimed by skip Vicki Sjoberg alongside third Sara Ferrario, second Tara Jansen and lead Cheala Beck. In second was the team of Lorraine Jeffries, Zorka Smith, Joanne Phillips and Elly Moore. Third went to Grace Predy, Ann Bompas, Sheena Young and Katheryn Boudreau. And in fourth was the rink of Kelly Meikle, Sophie Brissette, Maddie Munro and Keira Dickie.

The team of Rebecca Douglas, Brooke Reintjes, Delaena Reintjes and Brenna Drought won the Enso Accounting D event. In second were Marilyn Sutton, Helene Campbell, Brenda Byrne and Marlies Russell, followed by Louise Martin, Lynne Martin, Virginia Conway and Debbie Scott in third, and Gabby Brisette, Marijke McDonald, Emma Woike and Maddie Buhr in fourth.

The Biggest End competition sponsored by Glen Harper was won by the Bowles and Elzinga teams who both scored a five-ender.

