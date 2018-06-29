More than 50 Valley athletes set to compete on home turf

Cowichan sports fans will have lots to cheer for

Sports fans in the Cowichan Valley will have no shortage of local talent to cheer for during the 2018 BC Summer Games.

More than 50 young athletes from the Cowichan Valley — including Shawnigan Lake, Mill Bay, Cobble Hill, Cowichan Bay, Duncan, Maple Bay, Lake Cowichan, Youbou, Crofton, Chemainus and Ladysmith — are participating in the Games as members of the Vancouver Island-Central Coast team, along with more than a dozen coaches.

Names are taken from information provided by bcgames.org as of June 28, and rosters may change before the Games begin.

The BC Summer Games will take place throughout the Cowichan Valley on July 19-22.

Athletics: Kaz Bannister, Margo Blumel, Tahara Brown, Sarah Carson, Syon Foo, Josh Greir, Jayda Lauzon, Lexi Lazenby, Ben Rossouw, Brielle Woodruff, Chris Day (coach)

Recent Brentwood College School graduate Madison Heisterman of Nanaimo and her father, Tyler, are also coaching athletics.

Athletics – Special Olympics: Krista Grzybowski, Allen Hanner, Tawny Daw

Baseball: Caleb Battye, Kaleb Freer, James Joyce, Brandon Leblanc, Nathan Tiemer, Dru Wright, Trevor Bull (coach), Lorne Lafleur (coach)

Basketball – 3-on-3: Dylan Gage, Ethan Hafso, Jayden Lust, Blake Gage (coach), Jillian Napier-Ganley (coach)

Basketball – 5-on-5: Katie Cornett

Lacrosse – box: Devyn Zunti

Lacrosse – field: West Cateaux, Josh MacDonald

Rugby – girls: Maggie Banks, Mikayla Brennan-McCann, Sydney Hall, Sammi Lillywhite, Chloe Storie-Soth, Shannon Atkins (coach), Dani Robb (coach), Laura Russell (coach)

Soccer: Anabella Charley, Jocelyn Lenarcic, Julia Noon, Aisha Werner

Softball: Katie Murphy, Stan McKinlay (coach)

Swimming: Bridget Burton, Mary Paridaen van Veen, McKinley Thomas-Perry

Swimming – Special Olympics: Mikyla Carlow

Synchronized swimming: Anna Akhurst

Towed water sports: Colin Craddock, Nicola Leech, Jed Leech (coach)

Wrestling: Dylan Battye, Miaya Brownbridge, Hayley Bye-Pace, Ashton Combdon, Talon Hird, Josh Isaac, Dawson Jory, Rosie Klatt-Leblanc, Stephanie Mould, Charlie Roberts, Nadja Schwarz, Luther Tidder, Maegan Kuruvita (coach)

Officials (sports not specified): Gene Leech, Lisa Pink, Kathy Rezansoff, Tanya Leech, Mike Moss, Kris Mousseau, Brett Hartmann, Norm Jackson, Ron McKinlay, Krista Batty, Leslie McGee, Sandeep Heer, Rosalyn Campbell, Deborah Fox, Sharon Devana, Corey Lister, Laura Richardson, Lorne Winship, Dallas Lister, Jacob Norman, Brian Lister, Dan Norman, Quin Norman, Jim Entzminger, Jim Lindsay

Additionally, Deryn Hotel of Cobble Hill is a coach with the Cariboo-North East sailing team.