Montgomery wins Duncan mixed bonspiel

Top team beats Venn rink in A final

The Montgomery rink prevailed 7-4 over the Venn foursome in the final of the A event at the Duncan Curling Club’s Mixed Bonspiel on March 4.

Jason Montgomery skipped his team, which included Megan Montgomery, Nolan Reid and Kimberly Nahler, to the win over the team of Don, Lee Ann and Corey Venn and Barb Kaiser. Third place in the A event, sponsored by Farmer Ben’s Eggs, went to Gerald Poelman, Fiona and Jim Machell and Shannon Harris, and fourth place went to Kelly and Carla Krantz, Wayne Clough and Wayne O’Keefe.

Bart Sawyer skipped his rink, which included sister Amy Sawyer, Craig Burton and Mike Wallin, to first in the B event, sponsored by Swabbies, beating the team of Jim Odo, Betty Cowling, and Richard and Julie Odo 8-6 in the final. Rodney Challborn, Diane Myrden and John and Maria Elzinga placed third, followed by Duaine, Lorrie and Carley Hardie and Kathy Yu in fourth.

The OK Tire C event was won by Ken Sheila Percival, Jim Irvine and Lori Pickard, who prevailed 8-6 over the team of Kevin Lamont, Shannon Stevens, Dakota Stevens and Trina White in the final. Murray Blom, Maryanne Saunders, and Chris and Ian Blom placed third, with Barry and Susan Klein and John and Pat Robillard in fourth.

The team of Andre and Kelsey Dentoom and Dwayne and Lisa Perry finished first in the D event, beating the team of Brent Dellebuur, Nancy Friday, Andy Skinner and Vicki Janzen 8-3 in their final. In third were Stephen Wiles, Lorrie Bell-Wiles and Jim and Margot Welwood, and Dean and Kelly Meikle, Rick Manifold and Debbie Loewen finished fourth.

