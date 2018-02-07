Montgomery reaches semis at B.C. men’s curling championship

Duncan curler Jason Montgomery skipped his team to the final four at the 2018 belairdirect BC Men’s Curling Championship presented by Berwick Retirement Homes in Parksville last weekend.

The Montgomery rink, including third Cam de Jong, second Miles Craig and lead Will Duggan won the C event at the championship. That set up a showdown with Dean Joanisse’s Golden Ears rink for a berth in the semifinals. Montgomery won that game and proceeded to face Sean Geall’s Kelowna foursome in the semis. Geall, the eventual provincial champion, beat Montgomery 6-5 in that match.

Montgomery, who led 4-3 halfway through the semifinal, attempted a triple takeout in the key eighth end. Tied at 4-4 at the time, he instead gave up a steal of two to fall behind 6-4. Geall forced Montgomery into one in the ninth end and then ended it with a takeout on a biter at the back in the 10th.

The Montgomery rink represented the Victoria Curling Club, as did Team Craig, skipped by Shawnigan Lake’s Wes Craig and rounded out by third Gerald Poelman, second Tony Anslow and lead Victor Gamble. Craig won his first-round game in the A event, then lost to Geall in the second round. Craig then won his first B event game before bowing out in the second round.

Previous story
Chinese youth hockey team touring Vancouver Island

Just Posted

VIDEO: Palsson School collects bottles to fund special music program

It takes effort to fund extras programs at Palsson, but a PAC bottle drive is a real success

Thieves snatch $3,000 tools from Forest Discovery Centre

“The chainsaws and other equipment has BCFDC painted on them”

Lake Flashback: Top rank curling, post office going at Youbou, and oh, those wages!

Who knew IWA workers earned less than $9 an hour 40 years ago? And they were the top guns in B.C.

Column Dig In: Bedding down on Roman Chamomile

She dug up an area the size of her bed, removed all the weeds and planted Roman Chamomile.

Lake Cowichan council briefs: money for projects brought forward to 2018

Centennial Park’s 2017 upgrades are finished, but there is still more to do

VIDEO: A little of this and a little of that from around Cowichan Lake

The Cowichan Lake District Seniors Association presents a Sweethearts Dance at the… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Notley uncorks B.C. support for wine ban

In a series of Tweets, the Alberta Premier claims BCers support wine ban

Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

B.C. premier calls his counterpart’s wine ban a ‘distraction’ and hopes conflict will cool

Alberta’s wine ban won’t impact Vancouver Island producers

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s political spat that has pitted bitumen against sauvignon… Continue reading

One person dead in Campbell River house fire

The male victim is believed to be in his late 60s or early 70s

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

Most Read