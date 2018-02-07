Montgomery reaches semis at B.C. men’s curling championship

Duncan curler Jason Montgomery skipped his team to the final four at the 2018 belairdirect BC Men’s Curling Championship presented by Berwick Retirement Homes in Parksville last weekend.

The Montgomery rink, including third Cam de Jong, second Miles Craig and lead Will Duggan won the C event at the championship. That set up a showdown with Dean Joanisse’s Golden Ears rink for a berth in the semifinals. Montgomery won that game and proceeded to face Sean Geall’s Kelowna foursome in the semis. Geall, the eventual provincial champion, beat Montgomery 6-5 in that match.

Montgomery, who led 4-3 halfway through the semifinal, attempted a triple takeout in the key eighth end. Tied at 4-4 at the time, he instead gave up a steal of two to fall behind 6-4. Geall forced Montgomery into one in the ninth end and then ended it with a takeout on a biter at the back in the 10th.

The Montgomery rink represented the Victoria Curling Club, as did Team Craig, skipped by Shawnigan Lake’s Wes Craig and rounded out by third Gerald Poelman, second Tony Anslow and lead Victor Gamble. Craig won his first-round game in the A event, then lost to Geall in the second round. Craig then won his first B event game before bowing out in the second round.