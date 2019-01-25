Mixed results and learning opportunities for DCS hoops teams

Duncan Christian’s Jaymie Brandsma (left) averaged more than 10 points a game and Morgan Nederlof was named a second-team all-star at the cross-zone tournament in Agassiz last weekend. (Submitted)

A weekend at home was just what the Duncan Christian Chargers senior girls basketball team needed after a rough go at a provincial cross-zone tournament in Agassiz a week earlier.

The Chargers beat Nanaimo Christian 62-12 last Friday, and Ucluelet 48-38 the following day.

Jaymie Brandsma’s line against Nanaimo Christian included 11 points, five steals, five assists and 8 rebounds, while Candice Bennett had a team-high 15 points. Morgan Nederlof and Mollie Corbett both had 10 points, with Nederlof adding six steals and four assists. Julianna Kapteyn led DCS with 10 rebounds and Ellie Kremer had five steals.

Against Ucluelet, Kristine Williams had 16 points, and Brandsma posted 10 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Zoe Wall also had 11 boards and tied Corbett with eight points, and Nederlof had a team-best five assists.

At the cross-zone tournament in Agassiz on Jan. 11 and 12, the Chargers lost 58-29 to the host team, 48-36 to Grand Forks, and 64-39 to Maple Ridge Christian. Brandsma was named Player of the Game for her nine-point effort against Agassiz, while Williams had eight points and 13 rebounds and Corbett had six points and 14 boards. Williams earned Player of the Game honours against Grand Forks as Brandsma recorded 15 points and four steals and Wall had 11 points and 15 rebounds. The Player of the Game against Maple Ridge Christian was Julianna Kapteyn, while Williams had a team-high 10 points. Morgan Nederlof was named a second-team all-star.

The DCS senior boys team played in the B.C. Christian championships in Surrey, and after a tough 80-36 loss to Kelowna in the opener, came back with two close games, falling 49-46 to Heritage and 63-45 to Vernon.

“This weekend was certainly a weekend to work on being humble,” head coach Jim Brandsma said. “The guys had some moments in all games where they just couldn’t get anything clicking. Then that was followed by some hard work, focus and some improvement.”