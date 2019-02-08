Shawnigan Lake School forward Seiya Tanaka-Campbell is one of four local athletes heading to Alberta for the 2019 Canada Winter Games. (Arden Gill/Shawnigan Lake School)

Mill Bay athletes, Shawnigan hockey players going to Canada Winter Games in Alberta

Hockey player Seiya Tanaka-Campbell and skier Jessye Brockway to represent Cowichan Valley

Four athletes with ties to the Cowichan Valley will represent British Columbia at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alberta, starting on Feb. 15.

Mill Bay’s Seiya Tanaka-Campbell, who plays for Shawnigan Lake School’s midget prep team, will play in the male hockey tournament, and Jessye Brockway, also from Mill Bay, will compete in cross-country skiing. Brockway has previously represented B.C. in athletics at the 2017 Canada Summer Games, finishing fourth in discus and fifth in shot put.

Two members of Shawnigan’s female prep team will skate for B.C. at the Winter Games as well: forward Megan Bouveur of Victoria, and goaltender Kiara Stecko of Kelowna.

Those athletes will be among 251 from B.C. competing in 21 sports at the Canada Winter Games, along with 46 coaches, 29 managers and technical support staff, and 23 mission staff. More than half of the athletes have previously competed at the BC Winter or Summer Games.

“Competing at the Canada Winter Games is an exceptional athletic achievement,” said provincial minister of tourism, arts and culture Lisa Beare. “The national stage showcases the talent, dedication and spirit our athletes, coaches and staff have in sport and it gives all of us the opportunity to show our support and cheer them on.”

“I can’t tell you how proud I am to lead a group of dedicated athletes, coaches and sport staff to the 2019 Canada Winter Games,” Team BC chef de mission Jennifer Scott said. “We have done all we can to prepare our team. Now it’s their turn to put all that practice into competition. I’m excited to watch our team perform at the Games.”

Team BC finished third behind Quebec and Ontario at the 2015 Canada Winter Games in Prince George with 88 medals: 21 gold, 34 silver, and 33 bronze.

Previous story
Combined ‘Cowshore’ side wins Piggy Park debut

Just Posted

Mill Bay athletes, Shawnigan hockey players going to Canada Winter Games in Alberta

Hockey player Seiya Tanaka-Campbell and skier Jessye Brockway to represent Cowichan Valley

Snow expected through tonight, should ease by early Saturday

The snow is falling and will continue overnight. Mainroad South Island Contracting… Continue reading

VIDEO: ‘Spaceman’, the story of Duncan’s Granger Taylor, premieres on CBC on Friday, Feb. 8

He’d have been 70 years old now, and friends and family still wonder what happened to him

Combined ‘Cowshore’ side wins Piggy Park debut

Cowichan teams with Westshore to field strong women’s rugby team

Brentwood boys aim for return to provincial hoops tournament

Defending AA champs finish fifth at home tourney

VIDEO: Harlequin Dance raises money for 50+ Centre, CWAV

Dancing to great music, spending time with friends, checking out the auctions: it’s all good

B.C. energy minister closes Nelson office after protester chains self inside

The incident happened after a meeting between Michelle Mungall and Coastal GasLink protesters Monday

Quebec City mosque killer sentenced to life, no parole for 40 years

Alexandre Bissonnette had pleaded to six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder

Vet saves Victoria puppy with naloxone injection

The puppy is now up for adoption through the Victoria Humane Society

B.C. government, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs announce reconciliation process

A potlatch feast will be held in March by the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to discuss with clans.

Do you control the thermostat based on comfort or saving money?

A survey from BC Hdyro suggests this is one of the most contentious arguments couples have

70 pups found inside dead shark washed ashore on Vancouver Island

Team of scientists from University of Victoria performed a necropsy on a shark that washed ashore

Virus found among Atlantic salmon ‘poses minimal risk’ to Fraser River sockeye – DFO

Findings released after judge overturns DFO policy allowing transfer of fish without PRV screening

Bruce McArthur sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years

Justice John McMahon said he has no doubt McArthur would have continued to kill if he wasn’t arrested

Most Read