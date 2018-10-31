Midget Bulldogs backup quarterback Dane Quayle gets a moment in the pocket thanks to his offensive line during Cowichan’s 25-6 win over North Delta on Sunday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Midget Cowichan Bulldogs mix things up as they deliver home win over Longhorns

Not only did the midget Cowichan Valley Bulldogs get back in the win column against the North Delta Longhorns on Sunday, they also took the opportunity, playing at home against a football team that has struggled this season, to get some players into different positions.

Regular signal-caller Carson Maertz got the start at quarterback, but after one series was replaced behind centre by Dane Quayle. Maertz moved to defensive back for the rest of the game, where he recorded two tackles and an interception, while Quayle guided the Bulldogs to a 25-6 victory.

“It was a move to give us some depth at quarterback,” head coach Mike Williams explained. “And give another guy a chance against an opponent who allowed us to do it.”

With the team concentrating on the passing game, Quayle completed nine of 17 attempts for 125, throwing just one interception. His favourite target on the day was Dakota Cullum, who had six catches for 68 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown reception. On the ground, Damian McCuaig-Jones ran for 46 yards on 12 carries, including touchdown runs of 12 and 20 yards.

“He did what we needed him to,” Williams said of the running back.

North Delta’s lone score came when they completed a 40-yard pass-and-run play to get into the red zone, then punched it in after the Bulldogs took a pass interference penalty.

“They’ve scored two touchdowns, both against us,” Williams pointed out.

All is not bleak for the Longhorns, who have persevered through a challenging season.

“They’ve got some good, talented kids,” Williams commented. “They’ve stayed motivated and stayed positive.”

Brooks Branchi led the Bulldogs defence with six tackles and a sack, and Nicholas Young added four tackles and a sack. Bill Buckman contributed four tackles, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. The Cowichan defenders came close to picking off a number of North Delta passes.

“We probably had opportunities for three or four different interceptions, but we couldn’t hold onto the ball,” Williams said. “I was happy with our defensive positioning.”

The Bulldogs will make their last regular-season visit to the Mainland this coming weekend when they play the North Surrey Bears. With Langley locked into first place and Victoria in second, this will be the battle for third place in the league. The Bulldogs need to beat the Bears this Sunday by more points than they beat the Bulldogs in their first meeting of the season.

“We need to play well and hopefully get the tiebreaker,” Williams said. “We can’t take them lightly. We have a much better and stronger team than we did earlier in the year.”

Previous story
Duncan Christian prepares for soccer provincials

Just Posted

Alistair MacGregor column: The Salish Sea – a parking lot for freighters

All the communities around the anchorages sites are now equally sharing the pain.

Travelling World Community Film Festival heads to VIU Duncan

The Cowichan Valley Film Society, in partnership with VIU, is bringing the… Continue reading

UPDATE: Shawnigan Lake Road closed after gas line hit

Gas line hit on a construction project

Duncan Christian prepares for soccer provincials

The best soccer teams from B.C.’s smallest high schools will gather in… Continue reading

Cobble Hill speaker talks her way into national speech competition in Toronto

“From the very first speech I gave, I have loved every aspect of public speaking”

RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

B.C. pot shop handed first recreational licence

A pot shop in Kimberley can legally begin selling non-medical marijuana Thursday

Calgary 2026 Olympic Games bid survives city council vote on plebiscite

The estimated cost of hosting the 2026 Games was reduced by $125 million

Ontario professor demands public apology for Playboy remarks made at convocation ceremony

Johanna Weststar questions the sincerity of the apology issued by both the school and philanthropist Aubrey Dan

Caucasian employees win discrimination case against former employer at B.C. resort

Sexual harassment-related complaint also included

Caribou maternity pen project comes to an end in Southern B.C.

Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction

Spooky or cute: B.C. pets take over the Halloween costume game

Superheroes, scuba divers and dragons, oh my

Canada to increase annual immigration admissions to 350,000 by 2021

The federal government is continuing its plan to gradually increase the number of immigrants it accepts into Canada with a new target of 350,000 admissions by 2021.

B.C. Green leader Andrew Weaver says electric car drivers should pay

Most charging stations don’t charge money, because they can’t

Most Read