Matt Lemire leads the Cowichan rush during their playoff round-robin game against Peninsula at Fuller Lake Arena on Feb. 4. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Midget Caps advance to Island semifinals

Cowichan unbeaten in South Island playoffs

After going undefeated and finishing a close second in the South Island midget Tier 1 playoffs, the Cowichan Valley Capitals have advanced to the Island semifinals.

The midget Capitals won two games and tied one, posting an identical record to Peninsula, but Peninsula edged Cowichan in terms of goal differential.

Cowichan opened the series by doubling up Juan de Fuca 4-2 on Jan. 25.

A week later, the Capitals played host to Peninsula at Fuller Lake Arena, and the teams skated to a 3-3 draw. Peninsula opened the scoring midway through the first period, then Cowichan got it back early in the second. The Eagles got back in front with two goals late in the second, but the Capitals scored two more early in the third and goalie Trent Baslee shut the door on Peninsula to preserve the tie.

“Peninsula is the highest-ranked team in our playoff division and the one we’d expect to have the most trouble with,” Cowichan manager Angela Stroble pointed out. “They narrowly beat us out in the finals for a berth into the provincials last year.

The Capitals closed out the round robin with a 5-0 win over Saanich at Archie Browning Arena on Sunday evening. Cowichan led 1-0 going into the third period, then iced the win with four more. Luke Handel had a hat trick, Andrew Strobl and David Eastman also scored, and Rhys Mazurenko and Matt Lemire had two assists apiece.

Cowichan will cross over to play Oceanside, the first-place team from the North Island playoffs, in an Island semifinal game this Sunday, hoping for another shot at Peninsula in the best-of-three Island final.

Previous story
BCHL Today: Problems with playoffs and Victoria Grizzlies make do without Newhook

Just Posted

Isles locked in playoff race

VIJHL season wraps up this weekend

North Cowichan sets tax increase of 2.61 per cent in 2018

Deadline for finalizing budget is May 15

Cowichan farm can continue public events, but with restrictions

North Cowichan gives approval after public hearing

Editorial: Haunting red dresses the first step

Here was a graphic representation of loss, tragedy and mystery.

Column: Olympics dominate the Citizen water cooler

I have the red mittens with the maple leaf on them from Vancouver 2010.

VIDEO: Large Cowichan crowd marches in support of missing, murdered aboriginal people

Members of several First Nations are joined by friends and supporters in walk through Duncan

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

BCHL Today: Problems with playoffs and Victoria Grizzlies make do without Newhook

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

New cheerleading gym opens in the Comox Valley

All-star cheerleading is back in the Comox Valley. A new Valley-based cheerleading… Continue reading

Early morning fire destroys Vancouver Island cabin

An early morning fire Friday engulfed a Kye Bay area cabin under… Continue reading

Otters try to drown dog in Victoria

Dog survives unexpected underwater confrontation; veterinarian offers warning

One hurt after Greyhound bus skids off Highway 97

Bus was travelling from Prince George to Dawson Creek

Olympic dreams come true for South Okanagan coach

Penticton coach watches as his skier brings home the gold

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes finish strong on the slopes in South Korea

Two B.C. skiers competed in the Alpine Skiing Super G, while Kelowna snowboarder finishes ninth

Most Read