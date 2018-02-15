Masters curling comes to Lake Cowichan

Three Island rinks battle for provincials berth

Cowichan Rocks will play host this weekend to one of the last regional playdowns for the 2018 B.C. Masters Curling Championships.

Three teams will do battle on Saturday and Sunday for the chance to represent Vancouver Island at the men’s provincial championships in March.

In contention are rinks from Campbell River, Parksville and the Esquimalt/Victoria/Glen Meadows.

Draws will run on Saturday at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on Sunday at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Island’s representatives at the women’s provincial championship have already been determined, and will include the Kerry Park/Juan de Fuca foursome of Pat Sanders, Lorraine Gagnon, Sherry Findlay and lead Roselyn Craig.

Previous story
Coaches confused at Alberni dual meet

Just Posted

Coaches confused at Alberni dual meet

Some points vacated in unusual scoring system

Cowichan couple shocked by lack of coverage for medical exam

Maple Bay couple refuse to pay for full physical exams

Report points to pilot error as cause of Duncan plane crash

Two injured in crash of Cessna 172 at Duncan Airport

Exhibition Grounds packed for Islands Agriculture Show

Back after a year away, this year’s Islands Agriculture Show was again… Continue reading

VIDEO: Large Cowichan crowd marches in support of missing, murdered aboriginal people

Members of several First Nations are joined by friends and supporters in walk through Duncan

VIDEO: Large Cowichan crowd marches in support of missing, murdered aboriginal people

Members of several First Nations are joined by friends and supporters in walk through Duncan

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

Michelle Obama talks social media, raising daughters at Vancouver event

Former U.S. first lady spoke at an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

VIDEO: Valentine’s Day extra sweet for rehabilitated shark

The North Pacific spiny dogfish was found by a beachgoer at Stanley Park

Trump team drops hints NAFTA end not imminent

Trump looks at renegotiation, not cancellation of NAFTA

B.C. high school student sent on assignment at Winter Olympics

Langley’s Kevin Kim has been hired to create promotional video with athletes in PyeongChang

VIDEO: Two people airlifted to hospital after car hits tree on Highway 19A

Car was seen weaving through traffic before clipping another vehicle and losing control

Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speak about an investigation in 2011

National Energy Board issues new approvals for Trans Mountain pipeline

Construction can now begin on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

Most Read