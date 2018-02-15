Masters curling comes to Lake Cowichan

Cowichan Rocks will play host this weekend to one of the last regional playdowns for the 2018 B.C. Masters Curling Championships.

Three teams will do battle on Saturday and Sunday for the chance to represent Vancouver Island at the men’s provincial championships in March.

In contention are rinks from Campbell River, Parksville and the Esquimalt/Victoria/Glen Meadows.

Draws will run on Saturday at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on Sunday at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Island’s representatives at the women’s provincial championship have already been determined, and will include the Kerry Park/Juan de Fuca foursome of Pat Sanders, Lorraine Gagnon, Sherry Findlay and lead Roselyn Craig.