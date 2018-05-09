Lumberjacks forward Daniel de Vries powers into the Isfeld defence during Cowichan’s first win of the senior boys rugby season last Thursday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Lumberjacks cut down Isfeld for first victory

Valley rugby team defeats Ice

After knocking on the door for the first few weeks of the senior boys rugby season, the Cowichan Valley Lumberjacks finally put everything together last Thursday, beating Mark R. Isfeld 31-15 on the Cowichan Secondary field to collect their first win as a team.

“The fruits of our labour are starting to show,” co-coach Craig Schmidt said.

After a slow start, like those that have plagued the team all spring, the Lumberjacks got things going, led by some strong runs by eventual Man of the Match Dylan Taylor, playing at flanker. Forwards Spencer McLaughlin and Kyle Robertson each added a pair of tries, and captain Daegan Mercer and fullback Justin Marinier both slotted conversions.

“It was great to see some players return from injury and find their confidence again,” co-coach Tom Fogarty said. “The boys were very excited to get their first win of the season. Hopefully we can build on this as we head down to play Brentwood this coming Thursday.”

Following Thursday’s game at Brentwood, the Lumberjacks will visit Port Alberni on May 17 before closing out the season with a home date against Shawnigan Lake School’s B team on May 24.

Cowichan Secondary grad and current national sevens team player Pat Kay donated several pairs of game-worn rugby shorts to the Lumberjacks, which will be awarded to the standout players of the team’s last three matches.

“We would like to thank him very much for his donation,” Fogarty said. “He is a huge inspiration to the young athletes in our Valley.”

