Lulay named starting quarterback for Lions

The 34-year-old Lulay has dressed as a backup for the past two games

The B.C. Lions have a new starting quarterback.

With Jonathon Jennings struggling, the Lions (1-2) have promoted veteran Travis Lulay to the No. 1 spot for Saturday’s home game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Lulay has had several major injuries in the last few years. He hurt his knee last September against Montreal before undergoing surgery.

The 34-year-old Lulay has dressed as a backup for the past two games, both of which were losses for the Lions.

Jennings is seventh in the CFL in passing this year, throwing for 487 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

After Lulay was hurt last year, Jennings went 1-6 as a starter.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Red Arrow Tigers make a statement to NSFML

Just Posted

Red Arrow Tigers make a statement to NSFML

Duncan team beats everyone down the stretch

Mustangs avenge loss by punishing Cubs twice

Baseball team eyes showdown with Kelowna this Saturday

Plans for development at old Quamichan Inn site unveiled

About 100 people turned out

Carl Weber column: Everyday heroes: we are all worthy

“work with what’s right in you.”

Lake Flashback: Repairing the car bridge, Grad mess to clean up, and bureaucracy to overcome

The park at Cottonwood Creek gets two mentions, plus the relief of finishing up repairs on the car bridge

Angry giant baby Trump balloon makes him feel ‘unwelcome’ in London

Trump told The Sun newspaper that he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including a giant balloon that was being flown over Parliament on Friday.

Lulay named starting quarterback for Lions

The 34-year-old Lulay has dressed as a backup for the past two games

B.C. real estate market tips to balance amid new mortgage rules: association

Association says 7,884 units were sold within MLS across the province in June

PHOTO: Porcupine taking a stroll in the Yukon turns heads

The prickly animal captured walking on hind legs near Million Dollar Falls in the Yukon

Thieves on Vancouver Island break through wall to steal unique jerseys

Incident happened overnight Wednesday at Nanaimo Minor Baseball Association office on Third Street

Marijuana growing rules aim to protect B.C. farmland

Local governments can prevent construction of concrete ‘bunkers’ in ALR

B.C. Conservatives urge constructive solutions in wake of Greyhound pullout

Scott Anderson blasts NDP and Liberals for not doing enough to address bus cuts

Report: Are British Columbians addicted to air conditioning?

A new report from BC Hydro indicates British Columbians are increasingly turning to air conditioning to beat the heat.

B.C. First Nations move to ban non-native moose hunting in Chilcotin

Tsilhqot’in Nation target provincial government’s LEH moose hunts

Most Read