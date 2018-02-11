Freestyle skier Andi Naude, seen here training at Apex Mountain, may not have medalled in PyeongChang but her performance and resolve are drawing lots of support. Mark Brett/Western News

Lots of Olympic love for Penticton’s Andi Naude

It was a heartbreaking finish for Naude at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

  • Feb. 11, 2018 10:00 a.m.
Valentine’s Day is still a little way off, but there is no shortage of love for Olympian Andi Naude.

Naude, who hails from Penticton and grew up skiing on Apex Mountain, made to the super finals of the women’s moguls in the top spot, but the 22-year-old’s final run among the top six skiers saw her go off track around a gate, disqualifying her. Naude completed the run in style, doing a backflip on the next jump and skiing down to the finish line.

Disappointed, Naude still took the loss in stride, determined to be back.

“It’s not ideal, it wasn’t a medal. But what can I do? I can’t go back, I just have to keep my head up and look to the future,” she said.

Related: Naude misses out on Olympic medal

Social media applauded the young skier, with comments ranging from “@andi_naude So proud of you! Canada loves you!” from Twitter user @sadiebooboo to encouragement to remember her accomplishments. “congrats!!! It may not be the outcome you wanted but it’s a nice result. You can be proud of you.” from another Twitter user, Stéphane Tremblay.

Naude is on Facebook at andi.naude and Twitter at @andi_naude

DCS girls move up at Christian championships

