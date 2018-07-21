Lodeiro scores twice to help Sounders beat Whitecaps 2-0

Seattle’s Nicolas Lodeiro opened the scoring in the fifth minute when he converted a penalty kick

Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz, left, kicks the ball past Vancouver Whitecaps defender Kendall Waston, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Seattle. The Sounders won 2-0. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Nicolas Lodeiro scored twice in the first half in the Seattle Sounders’ 2-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

Seattle (5-9-5) extended its season-high unbeaten streak to four games (2-0-2). Vancouver (7-9-5) lost for the fourth time in five games.

Lodeiro opened the scoring in the fifth minute when he converted a penalty kick for the second straight game, this one after defender Doneil Henry was called for hand ball in the box.

Lodeiro made it 2-0 in the 31st, curling in a 25-yard shot from the left of the arc. Goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic got his outstretched left hand on it, but could only knock the ball down before it took two bounces on its way into the other side of the net. Lodeiro has four goals for the year.

The Whitecaps thought they were going to have a chance to get on the board during first-half stoppage time when Sounders defender Chad Marshall was whistled for a hand ball in the box. But after a video review, referee Chris Penso waved off his call.

Vancouver played a man down after midfielder Efrain Juarez was issued back-to-back yellow cards in the 77th minute.

Mark Moschetti, The Associated Press

